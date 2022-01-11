NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who finished the season with most receiving yards?

The receiving yards leaders for the 2021 NFL season are now official following the conclusion of Week 18. In total, 26 players eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark, while five NFL teams have seen two of their players pass that milestone this year.

Of all the players who dominated in the catching game, these five stood above the rest and recorded the most receiving yardage during the 2021 season.

2021 NFL receiving yards leaders

Here are the players who lead the NFL in receiving this year.

#5 - Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers - 1,405 yards

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel has put together an impressive season for the San Francisco 49ers. He finished the year averaging the most yards per reception (17.8) in the NFL, while ranking second in yards after catch (722). Samuel also contributed to the running department this season, recording 365 rushing yards. in 2021 he scored a total of 15 touchdowns, proving he is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL.

Field Yates @FieldYates Deebo Samuel has 8 rushing touchdowns this season, the most by any wide receiver in a single season in NFL history. Deebo Samuel has 8 rushing touchdowns this season, the most by any wide receiver in a single season in NFL history. https://t.co/fmR86iuZOa

#4 - Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals - 1,455 yards

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase set a new rookie receiving record by recording 1,455 yards. He also ranks third in the NFL with 13 receiving touchdowns. He has emerged as the heavy favorite to be selected as the 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for his historic performance this season. Chase represents one of five teams with multiple players eclipsing the 1,000 yard mark in the 2021 season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by David Nyland