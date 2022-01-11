NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who finished the season with most sacks?

The sack leaders are now official for the 2021 NFL season now that Week 18 has concluded. In total, 17 players have recorded ten or more sacks this season. Just two teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals, had more than one player on their roster who recorded ten or more sacks. Of all the dominant pass rushers this year, here are the five players who recorded the most sacks.
2021 NFL sacks leaders: #5 & #4
#5 - Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals - 14 sacks
Trey Hendrickson had a breakout 2020 season with the New orleans Saints. After signing with the Cincinnati Bengals for the 2021 season, he followed it up with an even bigger performance in the first year with the new team. He recorded 13.5 sacks and forced one fumble during the 2020 season. He increased both totals in the 2021 season, recording 14 sacks and forcing three fumbles.
#4 - Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers - 15.5 sacks
Nick Bosa is one of the best young pass rushers in the entire league. He is just 24 years old and already among the elites. He unfortunately missed almost the entire 2020 season with an injury, appearing in just two games, but bounced back in a big way in the 2021 season. He recorded 15.5 sacks and forced four fumbles while leading the San Francisco 49ers defensive unit.