NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most sacks heading into Week 8?

Getting sacks is as important as finding a good quarterback. Rushing the quarterback can be one of the most beneficial aspects of any defensive strategy in football. Should an edge-setting defensive end or linebacker be able to effectively fluster a passer, a mistake might follow.

Through seven weeks of games, these sack monsters have found their way to terrorize opposing quarterbacks.

Here's a look at the sack leaders heading into Week 8.

Current top five sack leaders

#5 - Trey Hendrickson - 6.5 sacks

Trey Hendrickson has emerged as a solid quarterback rushing defensive standout. Week 2 was the only game in which Hendrickson didn't get a sack. Since then, Hendrickson has logged a minimum of one sack per game. Having a solid defense can change the entire makeup of a team. The Bengals are now 5-2 and sitting atop the AFC. Hendrickson playing the way he has is a big reason the Bengals are now one of the best teams in the entire conference.

5.5 Sacks

11 QB Hits

Trey Hendrickson is the real deal.

The entire Bengals defense has turned into one of the fiercest units in the league. Allowing only 18.3 points per game and 339 yards per game, the Bengals are riding high with the play of players like Hendrickson.

#4 - Hasson Reddick - 6.5 sacks

Both Haason Reddick and Trey Hendrickson currently hold the 4th place tie with 6.5 sacks. The Panthers will now need Reddick to continue his pass-rushing ways should they pull themselves out of a losing tailspin. Sam Darnold being benched does not help this team, however, having a stalwart defensive player like Reddick does.



Tackles for Loss 9 (tied for 1st in NFL)
Sacks 6.5 (tied for 4th in NFL)
Haason Reddick has been tremendous for the @Panthers this season.



The Panthers are on a four-game losing skid and nearly got blanked by the previous 1-5 New York Giants. They will need to figure out a way to reboot their offense as their defense is still one of the stingiest in allowing yards and points per game.

