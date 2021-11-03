NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most passing yards heading into Week 9?

The NFL season is now eight weeks old and offenses all over the league are thriving. Fans should be prepared to see records get shattered with the extra game on the NFL schedule in 2021.

The midway point of the season is here as Week 9 approaches. Let's take a look at the passing yards leaders so far this season:

Who has the most passing yards in the NFL heading into Week 9?

#5 - Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders: 2,269 passing yards

Derek Carr is fifth in passing yards with 2,269. He has put up that whopping total in only seven games. Everyone else in the top-five has played eight. So once he catches up, he'll likely stay atop this list for the remainder of the season.

Carr went 31/34 for 323 yards in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Las Vegas Raiders' last outing. He threw for over 400 yards in Week 1 and had four other games with over 300 yards passing.

PFF Las Vegas Raiders @PFF_Raiders Derek Carr has been playing some of the best football of his career this season ☠



▪️89.9 Passing Grade (2nd among all QBs)

▪️ 23 Big-Time Throws (t-1st) Derek Carr has been playing some of the best football of his career this season ☠▪️89.9 Passing Grade (2nd among all QBs)▪️ 23 Big-Time Throws (t-1st) https://t.co/GVtTeEbW6H

Carr and the Raiders are an impressive 5-2 and seem to be rolling without Jon Gruden. However, they now have to see if the absence of Henry Ruggs will derail the offense. Having a veteran in Carr leading the way should limit any significant disruptions.

#4 - Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: 2,276 passing yards

Kyler Murray remained on this list even after his worst game of the season last Thursday. The Arizona Cardinals lost their undefeated mark and Murray threw two interceptions. Yet, he still managed to throw for 274 passing yards to bump his season total to 2,276.

Murray has had one substantial passing game this season, but he has been highly consistent. He threw for exactly 400 yards in a win over the Minnesota Vikings. He has not eclipsed the 300-yard mark in a game since Week 3.

The defense has been a calling card for the Cardinals this year and they still only lost to the Green Bay Packers by a final score of 27-24. A better game from Murray, or a better pass in the dying moments of the game, could have been the difference.

