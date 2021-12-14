NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most rushing yards heading into Week 15?

The rushing yards leaders for the 2021 NFL season continue to take shape as Week 15 approaches. It's starting to look like the leader is going to completely run away with the title while the closest competitors continue to shuffle their positions.

Here are the top five rushing yards leaders so far this season.

NFL rushing yards leaders ahead of Week 15

The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB Over the past 3 seasons, 11 of the 15 Pro Bowl Running Backs (73.3%) were running behind an OL unit being paid above league average Over the past 3 seasons, 11 of the 15 Pro Bowl Running Backs (73.3%) were running behind an OL unit being paid above league average

#5 - Nick Chubb , Cleveland Browns - 926 rushing yards

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb remains in the top five. He has been efficient this year, ranking fourth in rushing yards per game and third amongst qualified running backs in rushing yards per carry.

Chubb has recorded fewer carries than any NFL player in the top nine in rushing yards this season.

Dan Murphy @DMurph_BrownsPR Nick Chubb has become the first player in @Browns history to record 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first four seasons. Nick Chubb has become the first player in @Browns history to record 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first four seasons.

#4 - Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans - 937 rushing yards

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry

It's amazing that Derrick Henry still remains in the top five in rushing yards, considering he hasn't played a game in over a month. This will likely be the last week that he remains in the top five, with other players now well within striking distance.

Henry still leads the NFL in rushing yards per game and still ranks fourth in carries.

