This one stat proves just how good Derrick Henry has been in 2021 NFL season

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is not only the most productive running back in the National Football League, but he's also the most dynamic. It seems that every week Henry has found a new way to shock everyone with his spectacular play.

On Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, Henry surprised everyone with his speed, clocking over 21 mph on a 76 yard touchdown run.

However, there's another stat that has come to light this week that has brought even more shock to Henry's already spectacular play and ability to play at a higher level than most.

New stat has Derrick Henry way above all others in the game

Derrick Henry's 738 rushing yards, leads the National Football League, which is impressive entering Week 7. What's even more impressive is that after contact from a defender, Derrick Henry has 587 rushing yards.

This means that nearly 80% of his rushing yards have come after contact.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Most rushing yards in the NFL…1) Derrick Henry - 783

2) Derrick Henry after contact - 587 Most rushing yards in the NFL…1) Derrick Henry - 783

2) Derrick Henry after contact - 587 https://t.co/fMYnrTpauq

Henry's 6'3, 250 pound stature allows him to break tackles even more than others at the position. He is famous for his stiff arms against defenders as he rushes down the field.

His height also allows for him to be an option in the passing game, which accounts for 921 all-purpose yards, proving how versatile of a player he is for the Titans.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter

Last time the Titans and Bills played, Derrick Henry gave us one of the nastiest stiff arms ever 💪😤Monday Night Football | 8:15 PM ET | @espn (via @NFL Last time the Titans and Bills played, Derrick Henry gave us one of the nastiest stiff arms ever 💪😤Monday Night Football | 8:15 PM ET | @espn (via @NFL)

https://t.co/7h5KPyi1gT

Six weeks into the season, Derrick Henry has five consecutive games of at least 100 rushing yards; a career high for the running back.

Henry also doesn't seem to ever get tired, wearing down his opponents and continuing to post impressive stats through all four quarters.

Derrick Henry has won two consecutive rushing titles the last two seasons which includes a 2,000 yard season in 2020. As the current leading rusher in the National Football League, Henry looks to be en route to another rushing title again in 2021.

Henry and the Titans now turn their focus to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs allow 5.2 yards per carry, which is tied for the most in the league heading into Week 7.

Also Read

Derrick Henry has had great success against the Kansas City Chiefs in the past. Henry has rushed for an average of 123 yards a game.

The last time both teams met was in the 2019 AFC Title game when the Chiefs were able to hold Henry to just 69 yards.

Edited by Henno van Deventer