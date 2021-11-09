NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most sacks heading into Week 10?

Accumulating sacks is what great defensive players do. The usual suspects remain in the top five this week, including Judon, Reddick and Landry, but new names have dropped into the top five and are currently tied with the three players listed.

Myles Garrett also continues to be one of the most dominant players on the defensive side of the ball, and at the halfway point of the season, he may be pulling away with DPOTY votes.

Here's a look at the top five sack leaders heading into Week 10.

Current top five sack leaders

#5 - Haason Reddick - 8.5 sacks

Haason Reddick has, once again, remained on the top five list for sacks. Oddly enough, his 8.5 sacks are in 5th place while the remainder of the names listed are tied for 2nd place. However, Reddick is only half a sack behind them.

Carolina Panthers @Panthers BOOM!



That's 8.5 sacks for Haason Reddick 💪



📺: CBS BOOM!That's 8.5 sacks for Haason Reddick 💪📺: CBS https://t.co/oO35Tw5eVv

Reddick continues to be the leader and a force on the defensive line for the Carolina Panthers. He has been a bright spot for a Panthers team that seems to, otherwise, be in turmoil. Reddick is trying his best to hunt down every opposing quarterback, even if the rest of the team isn't doing their part to keep pace with his skill.

#4 - Matthew Judon - 9.0 sacks

Another stalwart defensive player is Matthew Judon. He has also been in the top five or near the top five every single week this season. The New England Patriots should be plenty happy with Judon's production.

PFF NE Patriots @PFF_Patriots Matthew Judon ranks 6th among Edge Rushers with 39 total pressures this season



Judon had 39 total pressures in all of 2020 with Baltimore😳 Matthew Judon ranks 6th among Edge Rushers with 39 total pressures this seasonJudon had 39 total pressures in all of 2020 with Baltimore😳 https://t.co/cHxGuKmsRe

Judon continues to impress and is dominant when chasing down quarterbacks. His skill level has also seen quite an improvement since his days with the Baltimore Ravens. Judon continually gets in the face of every quarterback, with constant pressure and eventual sacks. The Patriots' defense is starting to settle in, and with Judon playing with such a high motor, it may be hard to stop come postseason.

Edited by Windy Goodloe