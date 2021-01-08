NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Picks and Predictions

Picks and predictions for this weekend's NFL playoff games...

(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills

What to watch for: Josh Allen will look to make up for last year's Wild Card collapse against the Houston Texans with a decisive victory over a very talented Colts team. Keep an eye on his numbers, as the star quarterback for the Bills (13-3) has the potential to throw for a handful of touchdowns against any given opponent. Allen has thrown for 4,500 yards and 45 touchdowns this season, etching his name in the Buffalo Bills' record books in just his third season in the NFL.

Allen may have some extra motivation in that he was snubbed from most discussions about the MVP race in favor of Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, and to a lesser degree, Davante Adams and Derrick Henry. Allen has posted incredible numbers for the Bills this year and managed to lead them to their first AFC East title since 1995. Allen wasn't born until 1996, so the talented youngster has not only altered the course of history for many lifetime Buffalo fans, but he has taken the team to heights that have never been reached during his own lifespan. Do not expect him to stop at this, as Allen and the Bills have a deep playoff run on their minds.

Josh Allen should be in the MVP conversation.



- 4,544 passing yards

- 45 total touchdowns

- 69.2 completion pct

- Set franchise record for pass yards

- Set franchise record for pass TD

- Led team to 13-3 record

- Won AFC East for the 1st time since 1995 pic.twitter.com/DNPXvBkiQp — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 3, 2021

The Colts (11-5) have a veteran quarterback in Philip Rivers at the helm, but the Bills should be able to create some separation from the Colts in the 2nd half and win their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup, advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

Rivers is not known for his playoff success and although talented rookie RB Jonathan Taylor provides a spark almost every time he touches the ball, the Colts defense will struggle to contain the firepower that the Bills bring to the table with receivers like Stefon Diggs hoping to connect with Allen early and often.

Prediction: Bills 37, Colts 30