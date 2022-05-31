5 NFL superstars who died tragically in car accidents 

The recent news of the tragic demise of NFL star Jeff Gladney, a former standout corner at TCU who was in the infancy of his professional career, serves as a cold reality as to how fast life can change.

Taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Gladney was recently involved in a horrific car wreck that ultimately claimed his life on Monday. As the NFL world mourns his unfortunate passing, situations such as Gladney's have often happened in NFL circles.

With reality settling in, we look back on other poignant and tragic events like the one that claimed Gladney's life. The NFL world appeared to be Gladney's for the taking. But while his memory lives on, we look back on five NFL players whose lives were taken far too soon due to horrific car accidents.

5 NFL superstars who lost their lives in car accidents

#1 - Eric Andolsek

Offensive lineman Eric Andolsek | Source: LSU Football (@LSUfootball), Twitter

It may have taken Eric Andolsek a considerable amount of time before hearing his name in the fifth round of the 1988 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, but it was worth the wait.

Oozing with potential and anxious to prove that he belongs on the big stage, Andolsek stepped into his own during his second season. Now fully entrenched as their full-time starter, Andolsek's primary responsibility was to open crater-sized holes for running back Barry Sanders.

Before Sanders darted up and down the field, it was Andolsek who laid the groundwork before he got a full head of steam.

In an utterly horrifying event, Andolsek was reportedly attending to some work in the front of his yard. Suddenly, the 25-year-old was struck and killed by a runaway semi-truck.

#2 - Tarvaris Jackson

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

It was a slow and meticulous grind for Tarvaris Jackson. Highly touted out of Sidney Lanier High School, Jackson inked his name on the dotted line to join the University of Arkansas in 2001. Although highly recruited, Jackson failed to crack the starting rotation, forcing him to take his talents elsewhere.

J-Ziela @JZiela1

Falleció Tarvaris Jackson a los 36 años en un accidente automovilístico.

Jugó para Vikings, Seahawks y Bills.

RIP



Luto en la NFLFalleció Tarvaris Jackson a los 36 años en un accidente automovilístico.Jugó para Vikings, Seahawks y Bills.RIP #TarvarisJackson Luto en la NFLFalleció Tarvaris Jackson a los 36 años en un accidente automovilístico.Jugó para Vikings, Seahawks y Bills.RIP #TarvarisJackson https://t.co/Lk5F3VeVyx

In 2003, Jackson enrolled at Arizona State University and would dazzle NFL scouts during his three seasons. Jackson seemingly had it all clicking in 2005, as he wrapped up his final year in college with 2,655 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, just five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.1%.

Once Jackson made himself eligible, he was quickly taken off the board in the 2005 draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Primarily used as a backup, Jackson turned heads in 2011. Given a chance to start full-time, Jackson racked up 3,091 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. With so much ahead of him, Jackson's life was unfortunately cut short on April 12th, 2020.

After reportedly driving approximately 70 miles per hour, Jackson's car struck a tree head-on, causing his death days before his 37th birthday.

#3 - Dwayne Haskins

Baltimore Ravens v Washington Football Team

The career of Dwayne Haskins soared unprecedentedly before his unfortunate death on April 9th, 2022.

The powerfully built 6'3" QB was uncanny in his ability to survey the field and dissect an opposing team's defensive strategy. Having spent most of his first year on the bench at Ohio State, Haskins was a new man in year two.

The former Buckeye gave defensive coordinators sleepless nights as he completed 70 percent of his passes to go along with 50 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Haskins was just a few yards shy of throwing for 5,000 yards, finishing with 4,831 passing yards.

Taken with the 15th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders, Haskins' career got off to a slow start. Unable to mature fast enough, Haskins produced back-to-back unspectacular seasons in Washington. Still, at just 24, the Pittsburgh Steelers loved his raw talent and opted to bring him on board. With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Haskins was expected to compete for the starting role.

Nevertheless, as the raw but extremely talented QB made his way back from a team workout, he was struck by a truck and killed as he exited his vehicle on the side of the road.

#4 - Stacey Toran

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Raiders

Whether on the basketball court or the football field, Stacey Toran was born to be a standout athlete.

Following several highlight-filled years at Broad Ripple High School, Toran moved away from basketball and focused all of his efforts on the football field. His attention to detail paid off as he played for four years at Notre Dame. He was initially taken in the sixth round of the 1984 draft and patiently waited for his number to be called.

Once Toran was given the opportunity, he made the most of it. Toran was everywhere on the field of play. During the 1986 season, his year came to a close following six sacks and two interceptions. It was much of the same in 1987; Toran finished his fourth year in the league with three interceptions.

With the NFL world becoming his oyster, Toran's life was unexpectedly cut short due to a car accident at the age of 27.

#5 - Brandon Burlsworth

Brandon Burlsworth #77

Armed with no experience, just heart, will, and determination - Brandon Burlsworth stepped onto the field, refusing to take no for an answer. Burlsworth left it all on the turf as he attempted to earn a roster spot on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Several days later, Burlsworth did enough to prove to the Razorbacks coaching staff that he was worthy of their time in 1995.

Simply donning an Arkansas jersey wasn't enough for Burlsworth. He eventually became an All-American, a two-time First Team All-SEC selection, and someone that NFL talent evaluators had to keep an eye on.

With the 63rd pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, Burlsworth's hard work continued to pay off as the Indianapolis Colts took him. As always, Burlsworth placed his head down and began working tirelessly on his craft. Following a routine workout just 11 days after the draft, Burlsworth's life was violently and suddenly taken away from him as he crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer.

Devastated by the news, Arkansas and the entire college football community have paid countless tributes to him. Currently, following each season's conclusion, the Burlsworth Trophy is given to a walk-on player who exhibits extraordinary play. In addition to that, Burlsworth's old locker has been encased and placed on display for all to see at Arkansas University.

