NFL draft history: Why was there a need for supplemental drafts?

The NFL has announced that it will cancel its supplemental draft for the second straight year. Supplemental drafts are available for players whose eligibility situations change after the January declaration deadline for the regular draft.

The new collective bargaining agreement allows the NFL the right to either hold or cancel the supplemental draft. This is only the third time in NFL history that the supplemental draft has been canceled. The usual reason for the NFL to cancel the draft is because of a lack of participants.

Here are a few great players that have been selected during NFL's supplemental drafts.

Who are the top three NFL supplemental draft picks?

Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famer Cris Carter

#1 Cris Carter - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles selected former Ohio State wide receiver Cris Carter during the 1987 NFL supplemental draft. Cris Carter went on to become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Carter registered 13,899 receiving yards, which ranks him 12th on the all-time list. He also made eight Pro Bowl appearances and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

#2 Bernie Kosar - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns selected former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Bernie Kosar during the 1985 NFL supplemental draft. Kosar went on to play for 13-years in the NFL, representing the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback made one Pro Bowl appearance and won a Super Bowl. Bernie Kosar threw for 23,301 passing yards, 124 touchdowns, and 87 interceptions.

#3 Rob Moore - New York Jets

Rob Moore didn't meet the requirements to declare for the draft, which led to him getting placed in the NFL supplemental draft. The New York Jets selected Rob Moore in the 1990 NFL supplemental draft. Moore had a successful run in the NFL, playing ten seasons with both the Cardinals and Jets. The former Syracuse Orange wide receiver caught 628 passes for 9,368 receiving yards and 49 touchdowns.

Other notable NFL supplemental draft picks:

2007 NFL supplemental draft: Jared Gaither, OT, Maryland (Baltimore Ravens)

2011 NFL supplemental draft: Terrelle Pryor, QB/WR, Ohio State (Oakland Raiders)

1989 NFL supplemental draft: Bobby Humphrey, RB, Alabama (Denver Broncos)

1998 NFL supplemental draft: Jamal Williams, DT, Oklahoma State (San Diego Chargers)

The NFL supplemental draft has been beneficial for both teams and players involved. It'll be interesting to see if the supplemental draft returns next season. It's a great opportunity for talented college players.

