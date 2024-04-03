NFL team owners that made 2024 Forbes billionaires list feat. Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and more

NFL owners have deep pockets, and thanks to Forbes releasing their annual billionaires list, we know just how much.

Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft both made the list. On a list of 2,700 billionaires, NFL owners are well represented. With only 32 of them in the world, most NFL owners, like Jerry Jones or Robert Kraft, have a significant amount of money.

But on Forbes' list of billionaires for 2024, where do NFL team owners rank?

Let's take a look.

Rankings via Forbes.com.

#115 - Stanley Kroenke, $16.2 billion - L.A. Rams

The Rams owner is the highest-ranked NFL owner on the list, thanks to his part in the league but also due to his work with soccer club Arsenal, which plays in the English Premier League.

#137 - Jerry Jones, $13.8 billion - Dallas Cowboys

Since taking over the Cowboys, Jerry Jones has transformed the franchise into a money-making machine. His other business ventures have also helped him become insanely rich.

#188 - Robert Kraft, $11.1 billion - New England Patriots

The CEO of the Patriots lands high on the list, thanks to his NFL team, but also his other businesses, such as Kraft Group, a holding company with many assets.

#304 - Arthur Blank, $8.4 billion - Atlanta Falcons

There is quite a noticeable drop from Kraft to Blank, as the Falcons owner lands at No. 304 on the Forbes list. While he is known for his ownership of the Falcons, Blank is also the founder of a retail business called Home Depot.

#373 - Stephen Bisciotti, $7.2 billion - Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens owner lands at No. 373 on the billionaires list thanks to his NFL team and Allegis Group, a private staffing company.

#477 - Gayle Benson, $6.1 billion - New Orleans Saints

Benson is at No. 447 thanks to her stakes in two New Orleans sporting franchises, the Saints and the NBA's Pelicans. She also has a racing stable called G M B Racing.

#511 - Denise York and family, $5.8 billion - San Francisco 49ers

The NFC juggernaut's owner comes in at No. 511 with her shares in the 49ers and English Championship side Leeds United.

#529 - Janice McNair, $5.6 billion - Houston Texans

One of the most giving owners, Janice McNair, and her husband, Bob, were really active in their community, contributing millions of dollars to charity.

#686 - Jeffrey Lurie and family, $4.6 billion - Philadelphia Eagles

The owner of the NFC East powerhouse franchise lands at No. 686 due to his ownership of the Eagles. He is also a movie producer, an occupation that has netted him billions.

#712 - James Irsay, $4.4 billion - Indianapolis Colts

Irsay has long been a big part of the Indianapolis community, often parting ways with his money to aid several projects such as renovations for the Indianapolis Zoo.

#991 - Robert Johnson, $3.3 billion - New York Jets

The last NFL owner on Forbes' list is Robert Johnson. The Jets owner has been in control since 2000, when he purchased the team, and has continued to see his net worth balloon as a result.