3 NFL teams that should target Lamar Jackson in 2023 if QB leaves Baltimore feat. New York Giants

The Baltimore Ravens have just a few days remaining before placating the financial wishes of Lamar Jackson. Having watched his fellow quarterback peers such as Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson ink multi-million dollar deals, Jackson understandably wants his own massive contract.

Officially, the former league MVP has stated on numerous occasions that he won’t be negotiating a new deal once the season kicks off. If Baltimore doesn't get things right with their quarterback of the future, Lamar Jackson could look to walk right out the door next season.

If he does, which NFL teams should pick up the phone and offer him a boatload of money to save their franchise? Keep reading to find out.

#1. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers v Houston Texans

We can look right through the facade of the San Francisco 49ers quite easily. After standing on the doorstep of a Super Bowl title, the franchise has opted to switch signal callers. They have gone from the steady, yet underwhelming play of Jimmy Garoppolo, to the mouthwatering talent, albeit unknown, of Trey Lance.

Garoppolo, by all accounts, isn’t exactly wanted in San Francisco. Lance, on the other hand, will have a few bemusing moments throughout the year. With a ready to win now roster, the 49ers should do whatever they can to enlist the help of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Considering his ability to shred defenses with his legs and cannon for an arm, Jackson wouldn’t be asked to carry the load of an entire offense on his shoulders. Unless Lance protrudes towards the top of the MVP discussion this year, Lamar Jackson should replace him.

#2. New York Giants

New York Giants v New England Patriots

The New York Giants are terrified to admit what everyone already knows - they were flat-out wrong about Daniel Jones.

Despite their attempts at giving him a few offensive weapons and retooling their defense, Jones has played awfully since he first stepped onto the scene in 2019. As his fellow quarterback brethren continue to improve, Jones has gone in the wrong direction.

2019: 3,027 passing yards, 24 touchdowns

2020: 2,943 passing yards, 11 touchdowns

2021: 2,428 passing yards, 10 touchdowns

Simply put, the Giants are attempting to save face. From the moment Jones was taken with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, talent evaluators were bemused by the selection.

In what appears to be another wasteful move, New York will allow Jones one more shot this season. Should he improve, they could elect to keep him onboard for the long haul. Yet, anything short of a deep playoff run and a notable jump in statistics should be viewed as a red flag.

Lamar Jackson is unhappy with the Baltimore Ravens. New York should put their feelings aside and go all out in bringing him to the city that never sleeps.

#3. Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers

Quietly, the Green Bay Packers must be getting tired of Aaron Rodgers and his need to constantly chastise teammates while waffling back and forth over his future.

At any given moment, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer could clean out his locker and leave the NFL for good. In an effort to get away from Rodgers and his aloof attitude, the Packers should show their longtime quarterback the door and pursue Lamar Jackson.

By and large, the Packers have been arguably the best team in the NFL’s regular season over the past three seasons, racking up a total of at least 13 wins. Yet, for whatever reason, Rodgers has continued to wilt underneath the postseason pressure.

With Lamar Jackson having a considerable edge in terms of age, 25 to 38, the Packers could continue their trend of locking up MVP level QBs, going from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Lamar Jackson.

