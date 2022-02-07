NFL teams Tom Brady remained undefeated against throughout his NFL career

Tom Brady has officially retired after dominating the NFL for 22 incredible seasons. He will always be remembered as the ultimate winner in NFL history and his record against basically every team proves it. Including his record in the NFL Playoffs, Brady has a .500 record or better against all 32 current franchises. He also went undefeated in his legendary career against these five teams.

NFL teams Tom Brady has an undefeated career record against, including the postseason

#1 - Atlanta Falcons (10-0)

Quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Tom Brady

Brady's best overall record against any team in the NFL is against the Atlanta Falcons. He won all ten of the games he played against them. The most famous was when he faced them with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Brady overcame a 25 point deficit with just around two minutes remaining in the third quarter to go on and win the game in overtime.

#2 - Minnesota Vikings (6-0)

Brady escaping the Minnesota Vikings defense

Brady posted a perfect record in six career games against the Minnesota Vikings. All six victories came during the regular season because Brady never matched up with them in the NFL Playoffs. He faced them five times with the Patriots and once as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

