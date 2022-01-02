What is Dak Prescott's record against the Arizona Cardinals?

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. It is a crucial matchup between two of the top teams in the NFC and could have serious playoff implications.

This is the first meeting between these two teams this year and the second time Dak Prescott has faced them in his career.

Dak Prescott's career record against the Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Prior to the Dallas Cowboys' Week 17 game of the 2021 NFL season, Dak Prescott was undefeated against the Arizona Cardinals. He has only played them once in his career and came away with a victory, which means he has a perfect 1-0 record against them.

The first meeting between Prescott and the Arizona Cardinals was on Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2017 NFL season. Both teams entered the game with a 1-1 record and were looking to get back above .500 for the season.

Despite the Cardinals scoring first, the Cowboys would eventually go on to win by a score of 28-17.

Dak Prescott was not asked to throw much in the game but he was successful in his limited attempts. He completed 13 of his 18 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

He also rushed for an additional touchdown. Ezekiel Elliot, who is still with the Cowboys today as well, added 80 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Dak Prescott faced off against former Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, who put up bigger numbers despite losing the game. Palmer threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

Much of his production came by throwing the ball to legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The future Hall of Famer caught 13 passes for 149 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys will not have to deal with Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. Instead, they will still have their hands full with Kyler Murray and the loaded Arizona Cardinals offense.

The Cowboys and Cardinals are the only two offenses in the NFL this season ranked in the top ten in both passing and rushing.

Dak Prescott will put his perfect 1-0 record on the line when the Cowboys host the Cardinals at 4:25 EST in Week 17. It should be an exciting matchup with two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL facing off.

The two teams last played each other in the 2020 season, with the Cardinals coming out victorious, but Dak Prescott missed the game due to injury.

