NFL insider reveals Injury-hit Dallas Cowboys have more bad news when it comes to RB Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott is going to have to deal with his lingering knee injury for the rest of the season. The 26-year-old running back clearly was not himself on Thanksgiving as the Cowboys lost to the Raiders in an overtime thriller, as costly penalties proved decisive.

Elliott had only nine rushing attempts for 25 yards and caught six balls for an additional 24 yards as he and Tony Pollard shared the carries.

Ian Rapoport gives update on Elliott and his injury

It was clear that Zeke was not himself on Thursday, and Ian Rapoport spoke on Good Morning Football and offered a worrying update on Elliott's injury.

“It certainly seems like Zeke Elliott, this knee injury, a bone bruise on his knee is something that is going to linger all season unless they basically step in and take Zeke off the field,” Rapoport said via Good Morning Football.

“It seems like something he is going to play with. He’s not going to be himself. He’s not going to be 100 percent, but he is going to play. That is the plan. Just listening to owner Jerry Jones after the game, they’re going to alter the game plan a little because of Zeke’s injury. May have to get Tony Pollard 25 or so touches, may have to flip the roles a little bit just because Zeke is not himself.”

This is not ideal news for Dallas as they are in the midst of a poor run of form that has seen them lose three of their last four games. Up next, the Cowboys travel to face the New Orleans Saints in what promises to be another tough test.

Dallas is expected to welcome back both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb for the encounter, and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence could potentially return as well, barring any setbacks in practice.

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein Mike McCarthy on Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott's lingering knee injury: "I am concerned. He's a warrior and was fighting to get back there in every time. ... Zeke's running style is ferocious. He gives a pounding and takes some hits. We need to evaluate." Mike McCarthy on Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott's lingering knee injury: "I am concerned. He's a warrior and was fighting to get back there in every time. ... Zeke's running style is ferocious. He gives a pounding and takes some hits. We need to evaluate."

For Elliott, his bone bruising is going to be something he has to manage for the remainder of the season, and looking at his stats over the last three weeks, it is clear the injury has bothered him.

Against Matt Ryan and the Falcons, Elliott rushed for only 41 yards, then followed that up with 32 rushing yards against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs before only 25 rushing yards against the Raiders.

Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins It's halftime and Vegas leads, 17-13. Cowboys have had a RT/LG rotation for a time, Zeke Elliott is not himself, and the Cowboys defense can't contain Darren Waller who now has a knee injury. It's halftime and Vegas leads, 17-13. Cowboys have had a RT/LG rotation for a time, Zeke Elliott is not himself, and the Cowboys defense can't contain Darren Waller who now has a knee injury.

If the Cowboys are going to make a deep playoff run, they need Elliott to be near his best, and at this stage, it does not seem likely. Tony Pollard is going to have to pick up the slack as Dallas chases the coveted number one seed in the NFC.

