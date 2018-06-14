NFL: The 10 Greatest Players in New England Patriots History

The best players to have ever played for the Patriots

The New England Patriots are the most successful NFL team since the turn of the century. They have won 5 Super Bowl championships since their first one back in 2001, as well as 10 AFC Conference Championships. Their 10 Super Bowl appearances are the most by any team in the history of the NFL. 8 of these appearances have been under the tutelage of possibly the best coach in history, Bill Belichick.

Patriots fans have been blessed with some great playoff runs in recent years, as well as seeing some of the best players to play the game, play in their side every week. From Linebackers, Kickers and Tight Ends, here are my Top 10 players who have put on the navy blue jersey of the Patriots.

#10 Drew Bledsoe

Bledsoe played 14 seasons in the NFL, with 9 of them in New England. He was selected by the Patriots with the 1st overall pick in the 1993 draft and went on to play in 13 games in his rookie year. He ended the Patriots run of 7 years without making the Playoffs, and by 1998 he had got them to the Playoffs 4 times in 6 seasons.

Bledsoe was voted to 4 Pro-Bowls, including in 1994, where he led the NFL in passing yards. His career in New England was cut short when he suffered a hit that caused his abdomen to slowly fill with blood. The horrifying injury caused Bledsoe to miss time and gave his back-up, Tom Brady, the chance to establish himself as the Patriots starting QB. Bledsoe then went on to play for the Bills, where he made it to another Pro-Bowl, before finishing his career with the Cowboys.

Bledsoe finished his career with 44,611 passing yards, 251 touchdowns and a place in the Patriots Hall of Fame.