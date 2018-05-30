NFL: Best Wide Receivers of All-Time

A look at the top 10 WRs of all time.

Brad Sinclair-Jones CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 23:47 IST 21 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Odell Beckham Jr and Antonio Brown could become the great Wide receivers of all-time

There have been many great Wide Receivers that have graced the NFL since the league first formed. Having to narrow the list down to 10 was a hard job, and also meant I had to cut out some worthy candidates such as Steve Largent, Steve Smith, Don Hutson and Andre Johnson.

Current players like Odell Beckham Jr and Antonio Brown could well end up on this list by the end of their careers if they keep up their current production levels. Here I take a look at some of the legends of the position. This is my top 10 WRs of all time.

#10 James Lofton

Lofton recorded 1361 yards in his best season with the Packers

James Lofton was a Wide Receiver for the Packers, Raiders, Bills, Rams and Eagles. He was drafted by the Packers in 1978 and went on to score six TDs in his rookie season. In his best season with the Packers, Lofton recorded 1361 yards with seven TDs. He was voted to seven Pro Bowls and was the first player to record 14,000 receiving yards.

While his year on year stats don’t jump off the page as being extraordinary, it’s his YPC (Yards Per Catch) that landed him in this top 10 list.

Through his 233 career games, Lofton averaged 18.3 yards per catch which is remarkable. He was a stand out track and field athlete at college, excelling in the long jump and 200m.

This speed was crucial to his game as it gave him a big advantage over opposing CBs. His 14,004 yards came off of just 764 receptions, which is 267 receptions less than any other player to reach that yardage mark.