NFL: Three cornerbacks the New York Giants might select in the draft

After greatly struggling in pass coverage throughout the 2019 NFL season, the New York Giants made a concerted effort to address their cornerback room heading into the 2020 season. New head coach Joe Judge brought in familiar face Logan Ryan to help stabilize the entire secondary.

The team also spent big last year in free agency at cornerback, bringing in former Carolina Panthers stud James Bradberry to infuse the team with talent.

Both players helped the defense immensely, as Bradberry made his first Pro Bowl in 2020, and had a career-high 18 passes defensed last year. Ryan was also impressive, displaying versatility while playing both the safety and cornerback positions last season.

While the Giants' need for cornerback talent is not as dire as it was last offseason, they could still look to bring in another player to grow under and next to the established talent they already have on the team. So who are some of the players they might look to draft in that position?

Patrick Surtain II

Arguably the top cornerback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft certainly has the bloodline to become a special player at the next level. University of Alabama corner Patrick Surtain II grew up around the NFL as his dad, Patrick Surtain, carved out an 11-year professional career with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

There has been high praise for Surtain coming into this draft, and the Giants (or any team, for that matter) that brings him into the fold could have a shutdown corner for the next decade.

In his mock draft, NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks said he believed Surtain makes plays on the football better than anyone he’s seen in two decades. Brooks himself was a defensive back for 4 seasons in the NFL.

Jaycee Horn

Ironically, our next cornerback prospect is also the son of a former NFL veteran. South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn is the son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn, who was most prominently remembered as a member of the New Orleans Saints. Surtain got a lot of attention this season playing on one of the premier teams in the country, but don’t sleep on Horn.

Horn had his pro day a few days ago and had a noteworthy afternoon. He ran the 40 yard dash in 4.37 seconds, and brings an impressive size to the table at 6’1”. His ball skills might be questionable though, as he managed only 2 interceptions in his entire college career, and they both came in one game.

Caleb Farley

Another option for the Giants at cornerback might be Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley, but he brings a lot of questions about him into the 2021 NFL Draft. Farley didn’t play in the 2020 college football campaign, opting out due to concerns about COVID-19. He also recently underwent a procedure on his back, which will likely leave teams wondering about his health heading into the professional ranks.

When he was on the field as an underclassman with the Hokies, Farley had quite a few impressive seasons. As a freshman, he picked off 2 passes and had 7 passes defensed.

As a sophomore, he intercepted 4 passes and had 12 passes defensed. His trajectory was such that 2020 could have been a special season. Giants evaluators will have to review every detail of Farley’s resume before making a decision on his ranking on their draft board.

