Week Four of the NFL has come and gone and brought plenty of entertaining games and electric performances. Fan favorites like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Justin Jefferson, and many others had amazing games but who was at the top of the list?

Let's look at which players had the best games for their positions on the offensive side of the ball:

NFL Top Offensive Performances of Week 4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have been on fire over their last three games and are riding a three-game win streak, in large part to the success of their superstar quarterback, Josh Allen.

Confused about Brian Robinson Jr.'s trade value? Use our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair return

Against the Dolphins, Allen completed 21 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns, as well as adding another touchdown on the ground.

Josh Allen had his Buffalo Bills offense rolling this week and they will look to continue that streak heading into week five against the New York Giants.

RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey has this 49ers offense looking spectacular and is a big part of their 4-0 start to the season.

Versus the Cardinals, the 49ers superstar ran for 106 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns. McCaffrey was also a key contributor in the passing game where he caught seven passes for 71 yards and another touchdown bringing his total to four.

McCaffrey made fantasy managers very happy this week and the 49ers will gear up for a clash of titans week five matchup against the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys.

WR: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have shown why they're the reigning NFC champions with an impressive 4-0 start to their season.

Philly's win against Washington was an exciting one as Jalen Hurts was able to find star receiver A.J. Brown nine times for 175 yards and two touchdowns in what was a very impressive showing for the former Ole Miss Rebel.

The Eagles will look to extend their young win streak to five against the Rams in week five.

WR: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

The surprise of the season continues his impressive run as Puka Nacua and the LA Rams beat the Colts 29-23 on the road.

The Rams secret weapon, Puka Nacua continued his record-setting campaign with nine catches for 163 yards and a touchdown, as he has managed to look as dominant as his wide receiver counterpart in Cooper Kupp. Those two will make a tough cover for any defense the rest of the season as the Rams are able to stop a mini two game skid.

Los Angeles and their air raid offense will look to hand Philadelphia their first loss of the season in week five.

TE: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens offense looks returned to form as they were able to put up 28 points against an elite Browns defense.

Baltimore's premier connection of Lamar Jackson to Mike Andrews was on full display, as they landed on five passes for 80 yards and two key touchdowns to seal this game versus Cleveland. This game was dominated by this duo and they will look to carry this momentum into week five where they will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Pittsburgh.

Still pondering whom to start for Bears vs Commanders? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer