NFL Top 100 players of 2021: Predicting Aaron Rodgers ranking

The Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers drama has overshadowed all of the success he's put together in NFL. Rodgers is the reigning NFL MVP and has a great chance at becoming the number one ranked player on the NFL top-100 list.

Aaron Rodgers finished 16th on the 2020 NFL top-100 players list, an eight-spot drop from 2019 when he finished eighth. Rodgers will have to make a massive jump to finish number one in 2021. Did the reigning NFL MVP do enough to earn the top spot on the NFL's top 100 players list?

Where will Aaron Rodgers land on the NFL's top-100 list?

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is coming off a 2020 season where he threw for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns. Not to mention he completed 70% of his passes. Rodgers was named the MVP, which tagged him as the best NFL player.

Aaron Rodgers when targeting the end zone since 2019:



🎯 45 TDs

🎯 0 INTs



A-Rod doesn't miss

Lamar Jackson sat at the top of the 2020 top-100 list after winning the NFL MVP award in 2019. Unfortunately for Rodgers, there are just too many names to jump over to claim the top spot. The reigning NFL MVP has seen his rankings drop over the last two seasons.

Rodgers will see a jump in the rankings in 2021, but that jump doesn't place him in the top five. The veteran quarterback will likely see his name inside the top ten of the NFL's top-100 list. Despite winning the NFL MVP title, Rodgers is likely to rank seventh.

The last time Aaron Rodgers saw his name at the top of the NFL top-100 list was in 2012. During the 2012 season, the Packers' quarterback threw for 4,295 yards and 39 touchdowns. It does bring a compelling argument because Rodgers threw for four more yards and nine more touchdowns in 2020.

To bring home the top honors, Rodgers beat out Drew Brees, Calvin Johnson, Tom Brady, and Darrelle Revis in 2012. All five players are future Hall of Famers when their time comes.

Since 2012, Aaron Rodgers has only ranked inside the top five once. He's finished outside the top ten three times and recorded his worst ranking in 2020 at 16. The Packers' quarterback has completed in the sixth, tenth, eighth, and sixteenth place since 2017. If history repeats itself, Rodgers will rank inside the top ten in 2021.

