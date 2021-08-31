NFL Top 100 Players of 2021: Top four TEs

The NFL Top 100 Players List of 2021 is finally complete.

The list, compiled by the league after a round of voting from the players themselves, features just four tight ends this year. Did your guy make the list or did he get snubbed? Here's a look at the top four tight ends in the NFL, according to the NFL's list of the Top 100 Players this year.

The best tight ends in the NFL this year

#1 - Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, No. 5

While Tom Brady is setting a new expiration date for quarterback peaks, Travis Kelce is doing the same at tight end. At 31 years old, Kelce is coming off the best season of his career.

Last year, he earned 105 receptions for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's earned more than 1,000 yards in each of the last five seasons. With a history like that, it's no wonder Kelce is also in the top ten in the list.

#2 - Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders, No. 35

Four years ago, Darren Waller was just another name floating around the NFL. Today, Waller has made the jump up to being the second-best tight end in the NFL, according to the players themselves. Since the start of 2019, Waller has earned about 2,400 yards and 12 touchdowns. With numbers like that, who needs a number one receiver?

#3 - George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers, No. 50

Kittle's drop from seventh overall last year shows just how quickly players can be forgotten in the NFL. Kittle dealt with injuries throughout last year. Now fully healthy, Kittle should be able to return to his 2018-2019 self and remind the league who's top dog. In 2018 and 2019, Kittle earned about 2,500 yards and ten touchdowns combined.

#4 - TJ Hockenson, Detroit Lions, No. 93

TJ Hockenson's only had two full seasons in the NFL and he's already jumped into the Top 100 List. Hockenson is still looking for his first 1,000-yard season, but what he's put on tape has given the NFL enough reason to respect him. With a 1,000-yard season this year, Hockenson could jump tens of spots in 2022.

Houston Texans v Detroit Lions

In his rookie year, Hockenson earned 367 yards and two touchdowns. In his second year, he earned 723 yards and six touchdowns. If that pattern continues, Hockenson should be able to make the 1,000-yard club this year.

