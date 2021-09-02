NFL Top 100 Players 2021: Was Tom Brady rated too low?

There was never any doubt that Tom Brady would feature in the top 10 NFL players entering 2021. The only surprise was where he would feature on the list, and by the way of perfect symmetry, he landed on the seventh spot to complement his seventh Super Bowl.

But does this mean there are six players better than Tom Brady, the most successful football player ever? Let's look at all the players ahead of him and whether they deserved to be there.

Just how good is Tom Brady?

Davante Adams is just ahead of him in sixth place. While Adams was undoubtedly great last season, did he deserve a place so high up the list? Can one not argue that his numbers are a reflection of an MVP season from Aaron Rodgers? Considering some Rodgers magic and Brady's obvious exploits, there's an argument to be made that Brady usurps him.

Next up, in fifth spot, is Travis Kelce. Much like Davante Adams, one could argue that his numbers were a bit padded because of unreal production from Patrick Mahomes. Would he be that good with any other team? That's a tough call, but it leans on the negative side. Brady's up another spot.

Number four is Derrick Henry. It can be argued that he was single-handedly responsible for where the Tennessee Titans ended up last season, and will be instrumental this time around too. He carries an extraordinary amount of weight on his shoulders in terms of production for his team. He could be considered ahead of Tom Brady.

At number three is league MVP Aaron Rodgers. Surely the MVP deserves to be ahead of Tom Brady? Well, it is not as clear cut as that. In their matchup in the NFC Championship game, Tom Brady came out on top. It cuts both ways.

The runner-up on this list is Aaron Donald. In a top 10 dominated by quarterbacks and other offensive players, Donald shines as the best defender in the league. His consistent production definitely outshines many of his peers. As good as Tom Brady is, Aaron Donald deserves his place on the list.

Finally, the top-ranked player is Patrick Mahomes, who had an unreal season, up until the Super Bowl, that is, when he lost to Tom Brady. In crucial moments, Tom Brady outshone him by a lot. Zooming out and considering the season as a whole, though, Mahomes matches up.

All things considered, there's no way Tom Brady deserves to be so low on the list. He should be at least two to three places higher, making it into the top 5 NFL players of 2021.

