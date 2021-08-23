NFL Top 100 players of 2021: Which team has the most players on the list?

The NFL Network’s annual top 100 list is coming to a close, with the final ten rankings set to be announced next Saturday.

Unlike other NFL awards and rankings, this list is voted on by the NFL players themselves, so there are bound to be some surprises.

Just like on the field last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the list with eight players making the list this time around. The Super Bowl LV champions are represented by players on both sides of the ball.

Here is the list of Tampa Bay Buccaneers players who were voted into the Top 100 this year.

The Bucs players who made the NFL Top 100

#89 - Tristan Wirfs, OT

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs makes the list after a standout rookie campaign with the Bucs.

The 22-year-old started in all of the Bucs' regular season and playoff games. Wirfs allowed just one sack in his first year in the league to Chicago Bears DE Khalil Mack.

Watching #NFLTop100



Tristan Wirfs 89

Shaq Barrett 88



How many Bucs are gonna make Top 100 players? It could be a ton.



Brady

Devin White

Mike Evans

Gronk?

JPP?

Godwin?

Lavonte?

AB?

Suh?

2-3 other O-linemen?

Etc pic.twitter.com/nugfRXec9o — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) August 15, 2021

#88 - Shaquil Barett, OLB

The first member of the Buccaneers' dominant defense to be voted into the NFL’s Top 100 was outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

In 2020, Barrett recorded 57 tackles, eight sacks, a safety and two forced fumbles. The Bucs linebacker had three sacks in the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

#81 - Chris Godwin, WR

The Bucs’ speedy wide receiver Chris Godwin was voted into the 81st position this year. Godwin had 840 yards receiving and seven touchdowns last season. He had 16 receptions in the NFL playoffs and one touchdown.

#59 - Jason Pierre-Paul, OLB

NFL veteran Jason Pierre-Paul landed at 59 on the NFL Top 100 list this year.

“JPP” helped the Bucs’ dominant defense last season. He recorded 55 tackles, 9.5 sacks and two interceptions in 2020/21.

#48 - Mike Evans, WR

Tampa Bay’s star receiver Mike Evans was once again voted into the NFL’s Top 100 Players list.

Evans broke the NFL record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons last year with seven after reeling in 1,006 yards in 2020.

The 28-year-old had 13 touchdowns for the Bucs in their Super Bowl-winning campaign.

#43 - Lavonte David, OLB

Outside linebacker Lavonte David joins his Bucs teammates on the list this year. The NFL veteran had a big season with Tampa Bay last year, registering 117 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles.

#28 - Devin White, LB

The fourth and final Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender to make the NFL’s Top 100 list is Devin White.

White had a career year in Tampa Bay with 140 tackles, nine sacks and one forced fumble. The linebacker had two big interceptions in the postseason to help the Bucs reach and win Super Bowl LV.

#TBC - Tom Brady, QB

These are the 10 remaining players on the #NFLTop100...



How would you rank them? 👀 pic.twitter.com/teBFKzcT5U — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 23, 2021

The legend of Tom Brady continues to grow. The iconic QB won his seventh Super Bowl ring earlier this year. He threw for 4,633 yards with 40 TDs and only 12 interceptions in 2020/21.

Brady is regarded by many as the greatest player to ever step foot on the gridiron. The Bucs QB is set to be positioned near the top of the NFL’s Top 100 list.

All will be revealed next Saturday on the NFL Network.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha