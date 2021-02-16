NFL: Five Biggest Blockbuster Trades of All-Time

The NFL offseason has been heating up of late, and there are some huge potential trades in the works. Recent rumors concerning the future of talents like Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) and Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks), for example, could lead to some momentous trades.

Deshaun Watson is reportedly “intrigued” by being traded to the 49ers or Broncos, per @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/pcdTuNdH1B — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 12, 2021

The very idea of Russell Wilson strutting it in Miami, or Deshaun Watson running out at Soldier Field or Levi's Stadium, shatters the established hierarchy in both conferences in the NFL. Offenses go from average to fantastic when players like these are introduced, and an incapable team suddenly becomes very capable indeed (just ask the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!).

It's little wonder, then, that prying a Watson or a Wilson away from their respective organizations will require a mega-trade offer. A trade for either QB will likely command a bonafide superstar of your own, plus two or three draft picks (at a minimum), which may seem a lot to cough up. But, like in any industry, if you want the absolute best product on offer, you have to pay a premium price.

They don't come about often (and most certainly not when quarterbacks are concerned), but these mega trades for the NFL's biggest superstars do happen from time to time, and Miami fans are right to hold on to some hope that Deshaun Watson could end up in Florida...

Case in point, let's take a look at the 5 most blockbuster NFL trades of all time:

5. 49ers Trade NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana to the Chiefs (1993)

Super Bowl XXIII

Blockbuster trades in the NFL were much rarer back in the 70s, 80s, and 90s than they are now, so this trade between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs had the NFL universe positively salivating back in 1993. It's of course the trade that brought legendary QB, Joe Montana, to Kansas City.

Montana suffered an elbow injury and was kept out of action for the best part of two years in California (1990-1992). During Montana's prolonged absence, the 49ers found plenty of success with a new man behind the line, Hall of Famer Steve Young.

Upon his return to fitness, Montana had little interest in playing second-fiddle to Young and was granted a trade. The 49ers war room sent Montana, safety David Whitmore and their third-round draft pick in 1994 to the Chiefs in return for the Chiefs' first-round pick in '93.

The 49ers used pick 26 of the 1993 NFL Draft to select defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield, who was named defensive rookie of the year in his first season and helped the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory in his second. Stubblefield went on to represent the NFC in three Pro Bowls during his career, too.

Stubblefield's life away from the game went arrayed when he was convicted of rape in 2015. He is currently serving out a 15-year prison sentence.

Montana was a success down in Kansas, too, leading the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game in 1993, and then the playoffs in 1994 before he retired with his legacy still firmly intact.