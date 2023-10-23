NFL Trade Deadline 2023: Where could Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook land?

It's not been the season to remember for either Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets or Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans. Both teams have not been all that good, and it's been a disappointing go for some of their players. As the trade deadline looms, teams in their position will have to decide if they want to sell or stay pat. Selling certain players may be wise.

For Cook and Henry, they're big-name players in a less valuable position, but that doesn't mean that some contenders won't be interested in bringing them into the mix. They play the same position, so they will likely be checked on by some of the same teams. Which teams could that be?

Who might try and trade for Derrick Henry or Dalvin Cook?

Dalvin Cook has been pretty bad this year. The running back has seen Breece Hall run away with the snap counts recently, and he's averaging just 2.8 yards per carry this season. It hasn't been a spectacular year for Derrick Henry, either, but he's been significantly better.

That means that Cook will cost a lot less to trade for, but he's playing much worse. Either way, several teams could be in on them. The Baltimore Ravens make a lot of sense for either one.

Derrick Henry could be on the move

They feature a dynamic rushing attack that already lost their top running back. They obliterated the Detroit Lions and cemented themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, so why not go all in and get Henry or Cook?

The Cleveland Browns lost Nick Chubb. Whie the 4-2 team has seen good play from Kareem Hunt and Jerome Ford, there's no reason they shouldn't kick the tires on these star backs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-3 and in the thick of both the NFC South and Wild Card races. Adding a proven, talented back to the mix could be what separates them from the pack in both races.

The Los Angeles Rams have seen Kyren Williams become a household name in the backfield, but he's injured. They traded Cam Akers, so depth (Cook more so than Henry) makes a lot of sense for the 3-4 Rams who could make a run at the postseason.

The San Francisco 49ers' depth behind Christian McCaffrey may be tested, so Dalvin Cook could be a fine addition to back him up as they march towards a Super Bowl berth.