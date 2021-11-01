NFL Trade Deadline: 3 QBs the Saints should consider to replace Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston went down on Sunday when the New Orleans Saints took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A horse-collar tackle sent Winston crashing to the ground, while his leg bent in a very awkward way.

After further testing was done on Monday, the results came as Saints staff feared: Winston suffered a torn ACL and damage to his MCL. His 2021 season will now be cut short.

With the trade deadline fast approaching on November 2nd, the Saints will need to make a move to sign a quarterback who can continue their winning season.

Here are three quarterbacks the Saints can sign to replace Jameis Winston.

NFL Trade Deadline: Which quarterback makes the most sense to replace Winston?

#1 - Cam Newton

The New England Patriots decided to go with rookie Mac Jones, which left veteran Cam Newton sitting on the sidelines without a team. He is currently a free agent and will likely be a quarterback to keep an eye on.

The Saints have always benefited from having a mobile quarterback, and since Taysom Hill hasn't been cleared of concussion protocol, Newton could be a great replacement to step in for Winston.

Even if Hill comes back, Newton would make a great addition as the starter or backup to Hill. They are both good on their feet and throwing the ball, so having a dual threat again would make the Saints dangerous.

#2 - Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers have long since been tied to the rumor that Jimmy Garoppolo could be on the move before the trade deadline. Quarterback needy teams like the Washington Football Team have been linked to potentially signing Garoppolo since the start of the 2021 season.

Now that Winston is done for the year, the Saints could very well look into what the 49ers would take in a trade to acquire Garoppolo.

#3 - Nick Foles

Another veteran quarterback who is being linked to a trade before the November 2nd deadline passes is Nick Foles. The Bears are sticking with Justin Fields as their starter, so there should be no reason the Saints won't call to inquire about trading for Nick Foles.

Foles stepped in for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 season and helped the Eagles secure their very first Super Bowl championship. The Saints are currently 5-2 and in the thick of the NFC playoff race.

Foles would be a welcome addition to a team that needs a veteran quarterback to lead them to even more victories. Foles isn't the worst quarterback in the league and would bring a true veteran presence to the locker room.

Edited by LeRon Haire