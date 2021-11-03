NFL trade deadline grades: Ranking the biggest winners and losers from AFC

The NFL trade deadline has officially passed. Some AFC teams made moves to improve their situations, while others sat back and did nothing. Here are three winners and three losers after the NFL trade deadline.

NFL Trade Deadline Winners and Losers in the AFC

AFC Winners

#3 - New York Jets

The New York Jets acquired veteran offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the Kansas City Chiefs for tight end Dan Brown at the NFL trade deadline. They added protection for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson as they continue to try to do their best to develop him into a top quarterback.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs received a necessary boost to their defense by acquiring pass rusher Melvin Ingram at the NFL trade deadline. The Chiefs have issues everywhere on their defense, so any upgrade will help them. He should have a prominent role on the edge of the defensive line. If he's successful, it will improve their entire defense as a whole.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs We have acquired DE Melvin Ingram in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. We have acquired DE Melvin Ingram in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. https://t.co/lUrqOez6KJ

#1 - Buffalo Bills

The biggest winners at the NFL trade deadline in the AFC might be the Buffalo Bills. They have established themselves as the clear favorites in the AFC. The teams chasing them didn't do much to improve their chances of surpassing the Bills. It's a win for them as they remain in control of the Conference. The chasers didn't get closer at the trade deadline.

AFC Losers

#3 - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans had an opportunity to make moves at the trade deadline to increase their NFL Draft capital. Deshaun Watson and Brandin Cooks, among others, could have returned solid value while the Texans rebuilt for the future. They passed on the opportunity, for now at least. The offseason will be their next chance to cash in some of their chips before the NFL Draft.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still at the heart of the playoff race in the AFC. They didn't improve at the trade deadline but instead helped a team they could be battling with for a Wild Card spot, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers sent pass rusher Melvin Ingram to their competition in the race for a playoff spot. They might regret that later.

#1 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos parted ways with one of the best pass rushers in the entire NFL, Von Miller. They received decent compensation in return, but his talent is irreplaceable. The deal hurts their chances of making a run to the AFC playoffs.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar