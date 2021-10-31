NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos LB Von Miller could be on the move for a fresh start 

When you think of players synonymous with the Denver Broncos, Von Miller is one of the first to come to mind. Miller has been with the Broncos since 2011 and has been their best player on defense ever since. In his career, Miller has 110.5 sacks and 26 forced fumbles.

Von Miller has put up decent statistics this season. But his impact isn't the same as it was in his prime. Despite this, Miller would still be a positive addition to any other NFL team. Miller is 32 years old and is in the last year of his contract with the Broncos.

With Tuesday's NFL trade deadline looming, Miller is a trade candidate.

Von Miller could get a fresh start after trade deadline

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports was the first to report on Miller receiving trade interest. The Broncos are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. They're also trying to figure out who will be a part of their future. Miller will be 33 next season, so he isn't quite in their timeline of contention.

An anonymous NFL general manager told La Canfora,

"I don't know why the Broncos wouldn't [trade Miller]. He has wanted out for a while, he won't be back there next year, they are struggling with him. Probably will have a new coach next year. George Paton has to be looking for picks at this point."

If traded, Miller would have the most accolades of anyone traded during the trade deadline. Of the teams that need pass-rushing help, the two sides that make the most sense are the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks.

Both teams are in win-now mode. The Seahawks' record is 2-5, but with Russell Wilson returning, they're looking to have a better second-half to their season.

The Cowboys are in Super Bowl-or-bust mode and are the team that make the most sense for Miller. Miller, Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory would be a formidable trio. The Cowboys have connected with pass rusher Melvin Ingram, showing they might be interested in upgrading the position.

Von Miller has a lot to contribute to wherever he plays

Despite only having 4.5 sacks, Miller has been among the top five in the league at pressuring the quarterback. He's also been incredible against the run this year.

Miller is still a big-time contributor. He's just not at the all-time great pace he was at between 2011 and 2018. He's been an iron man in his career, missing just eight games in his first nine seasons. He's yet to miss a game this season, too.

If the Broncos move on from Von Miller, it's a signal of a new era in Denver. Miller has been a great representative of the franchise. But sometimes a change of scenery can be good. The Broncos have until Tuesday to make a decision on their franchise leader in sacks.

