NFL Trade Rumors: 10 players expected to be traded on 2021 trade deadline

As the 2021 NFL trade deadline approaches, players from several teams begin to look for new homes. While no trade deal is ever a guarantee, the trade deadline brings negotiations into sharper focus as the clock starts ticking down.

While many teams may want different players before the trade deadline, here are some players who will most likely be available for trade.

#10 - Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Keelan Cole are now the top wide receivers for the New York Jets and the team will now look to trade Jamison Crowder. What makes his situation even more urgent for the Jets is that he becomes a free agent next year. So there is a high chance he will be traded before the trade deadline.

#9 - Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are down 1-6 and do not look to be going up anytime soon. As they try to bring in a new quarterback before the trade deadline, they need to ensure they are freeing up cap space. Former All-Pro Xavien Howard will be an ideal player to put on the bidding block.

#8 - Andre Dillard, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

Andre Dillard was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He is still young and will be a fantastic prospect for any team. But there has to be a team other than the Philadelphia Eagles, who already have Jordan Mailata locking up the left tackle spot that Dillard prefers.

#7 - Trey Flowers, DE, Detroit Lions

Similar to the Miami Dolphins, the Detroit Lions can start auctioning now as they look at a lost season. The Lions are 0-7 and their form does not appear to be changing anytime soon. Trey Flowers is on a massive contract and the Detroit Lions will be looking to offload him to create space for the massive rebuild that awaits them at the end of the season.

#6 - Marcus Maye, S, New York Jets

Marcus Maye looks like he will certainly be traded before the trade deadline closes. He will become a free agent next year and reports suggest that any contract negotiations with his current team have stalled. With several teams looking to bolster their secondary, he should find plenty of suitors.

