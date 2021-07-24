NFL Trade Rumors: 3 biggest challenges for Green Bay Packers if Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams leave

Not since the Brett Favre debacle of 2008 has the Green Bay Packers franchise been in such a mess.

The team that has won five Super Bowls finds itself at odds with both its reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and its star wide receiver Davante Adams.

No diehard Packers fan would have ever imagined that the franchise would find itself in its current predicament.

Rodgers to retire? Adams to leave the Packers after season?

The latest rumor regarding Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is that the star QB is set to retire next week. Sportsbooks have slashed their odds on the Super Bowl-winning play-caller hanging up his cleats rather than returning to Lambeau Field in 2021.

Meanwhile, news emerged yesterday that Davante Adams had broken off contract extension talks with the Packers after months of negotiating with the team.

Adams comes off contract at the end of this NFL season and his future in Green Bay is looking very shaky. One could propose that the 2020/21 season was Rodgers' and Adams' "Last Dance" with the Packers.

An uncertain future for Green Bay

So what does this all mean for the Green Bay Packers franchise moving forward?

If both Rodgers and Adams depart this season or in Adams’ case after the season, the outlook is bleak for the Packers. Here are three massive challenges the team will face without their franchise QB and All-Pro first team wide receiver.

#1 - Championship dream dies

Gotta appreciate what u got while ya got it! — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) May 3, 2021

Even the most positive Green Bay Packers fans will admit, if Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were both to depart Lambeau, that the team's goal of a championship this season or next is over.

Not only does the dream of another Super Bowl title end, but the nightmare of a mediocre team begin for Packers fans.

Jordan Love could be a future superstar but it's probably going to take him at least one or two seasons in the league to find his footing.

After making back-to-back NFC championship games and having the number one offense last season, things could take a steep turn for the worse.

#2 - Offense? What Offense?

Let’s try a Jeopardy style Q/A for this topic, when you answer in the form of a question.

Question - “It ranked near the bottom of the NFL.”

Answer - “What happened to the Green Bay Packers offense when Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams left in 2021?”

If Rodgers and Adams depart the franchise, then the Packers offense will become a second-year quarterback who has never thrown a pass in an NFL game, and Aaron Jones.

The Packers running back is one of the best in the league, but with no passing game opposing defenses can load the box in anticipation of another Jones run.

Head coach Matt LaFleur may be an offensive genius but he’s ging to have to become Einstein to get production out of a team lacking Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

#3 - Fans support

No one player is bigger than a team or franchise, but losing two superstar players at the same time will really test the Packers fanbase.

Green Bay fans are still going to cheer for the team no matter who is taking the field but they may not be so keen to support the front office that has caused this debacle to happen.

Remember the fans literally own the team. So don’t be surprised to see a massive backlash towards management if Rodgers and Adams both leave the franchise this year.

Team president Mark Murphy and GM Brian Gutekunst could soon find themselves looking for new roles in the league.

