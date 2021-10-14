NFL Trade Rumors: 3 CBs the Bills should target ahead of the deadline 

After experiencing the most successful season in more than two decades, the Buffalo Bills entered the 2021 season with plenty of hype and excitement.

The Bills fell to a disappointing season-opener loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but have since bounced back with four straight wins. Much of which has come through the play of their stellar defense that has played like the top unit in the league.

Quarterback Josh Allen has shown continued stellar play that has earned him recognition as one of the game’s top quarterbacks, but it shouldn’t overshadow how well the Bills defense has performed.

Bills could upgrade their defense ahead of the NFL trade deadline

Buffalo rank first in total defense, second against the pass (173.4 yards per game), third against the run (78.4 yards per game), and first in giving up only 12.8 points per contest. The Bills have dominated their early schedule that includes a pair of shutout performances against the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans.

They capped it off last week with a strong showing against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, leading the team to a 38-20 road win. The Bills picked off Mahomes twice while limiting him to just 4.9 yards per play and converting only two out of five red-zone trips.

As Buffalo move toward continuing this upward push, here are three cornerbacks the team should look to acquire before the trade deadline.

#1 - Kyle Fuller

The Denver Broncos defensive back’s name has cropped up in the trade market in recent days as the team may entertain moving the former Pro Bowler. After inking a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Broncos this past offseason, his brief tenure with the team hasn’t gone as hoped.

He has struggled in spots, especially in the Week 5 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he allowed two big receptions and was flagged for pass interference. The return of Ronald Darby has also cropped up the discussion that his time in Denver may be short-lived. A change of scenery may be what he needs.

Joe Rowles @JoRo_NFL One Broncos player who is not getting the recognition he deserves is Bryce Callahan. One Broncos player who is not getting the recognition he deserves is Bryce Callahan.

#2 - Bryce Callahan

If the Bills can’t pry Fuller away, they may be able to land his Broncos teammate. Callahan’s name has cropped in the trade market as teams are calling for his availability. He’s performed well in the slot, which he’s held behind Darby, Fuller and stellar rookie Patrick Surtain II.

Buffalo could bring him in to fill that same role to further solidify the secondary.

#3 - Greedy Williams

Through his first two seasons, Williams has shown flashes of potential behind his speed and size standing at 6-foot-2. He may be coming off missing the 2020 season due to a nerve injury in his shoulder, but he’s showcased to prove he can be a viable asset in the secondary.

Jacob Roach @roachizm13 I have been very impressed by Greedy Williams this year. His biggest knock coming out was he wasnt a good tackler. This past weekend his tackling was excellent and has been in both starts. Cant wait to see what Greedy does next #Browns I have been very impressed by Greedy Williams this year. His biggest knock coming out was he wasnt a good tackler. This past weekend his tackling was excellent and has been in both starts. Cant wait to see what Greedy does next #Browns https://t.co/xSLYyIhzbH

The Bills can bring him in to help in the slot position to provide much-needed help. In other words, Buffalo don’t need him to be a game-changer but offer the team more stable play and depth.

