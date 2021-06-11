NFL trade rumors: 3 reasons why the Denver Broncos should steer clear of Deshaun Watson

A couple of days ago, news broke across the NFL that Deshaun Watson was interested in joining the Denver Broncos. Now, it appears that Aaron Rodgers has some competition to land in Denver.

Just a few months ago, the Denver Broncos were looking at starting over at the quarterback position. They now have two top quarterbacks knocking on their door. Be that as it may, here's why the Denver Broncos probably shouldn't open the door for Deshaun Watson.

#1 - Deshaun Watson's legal challenges

Deshaun Watson is facing down a torrential downpour of lawsuits. It would be a surprise if this does not hurt his availability in 2021. Also, looking forward, there is no reason why Deshaun Watson won't find himself in a similar situation later in his career.

While he is focusing on his lawsuits, Watson could be left distracted, which could lead to a regression in 2021. Once a player slips into regression in the NFL, it is quite difficult to turn it around.

#2 - Watson's coming off a 4-12 season

Granted, Deshaun Watson's passing statistics from 2020 are phenomenal. However, he was still unable to win games with the Houston Texans. A better roster could alleviate some concerns, but 4-12 seasons can change players.

A 4-12 season is a long time to be stuck in "loss-mode".

Highest Completion % since 2015:



1. Kirk Cousins 67.99%

2. Deshaun Watson 67.85%

3. Matt Ryan 66.88%

4. Patrick Mahomes 66.03%

4. Dak Prescott 66.03%



min. 1,500 attempts pic.twitter.com/2cdKNCFTNw — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) June 8, 2021

At the same time, winning becomes an unknown place and, therefore, a bit intimidating. This moment of intimidation leads to pauses. In the NFL, these little moments of hesitancy can keep players in purgatory forever.

Has Deshaun Watson established a comfort zone in losing?

#3 - Aaron Rodgers is still holding out

If Aaron Rodgers is potentially available, almost every other quarterback falls by the wayside. That's no slight on Watson, but if the Denver Broncos sign him, they cannot make a play for Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers is coming off an MVP season in which he made the NFC championship game. He threw for 48 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2020. While Deshaun Watson's play is strong in a vacuum, Aaron Rodgers is a full level above Deshaun Watson.

Deshaun Watson

Will the Denver Broncos sign Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, or stick with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock? At this point, it's a waiting game. Any punt on Watson, though, is likely to come with a disclaimer.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha