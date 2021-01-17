NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons San Francisco 49ers need to offer the franchise for Deshaun Watson

San Francisco needs to pick up the phone and call the Houston Texans and offer them everything for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson would instantly make the 49ers a contender in the NFC, if not the favorites to win the conference. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a bad quarterback by any means but he is not the franchise quarterback.

Lets take a look at three reasons why the San Francisco 49ers should offer the franchise for Deshaun Watson.

#3 NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson vs Jimmy Garoppolo

Deshaun Watson entered the NFL in the 2017 NFL Season and this was the same year that Jimmy Garoppolo became the starter for the 49ers. So lets take a look at how they compare to each other.

Jimmy Garoppolo's stats since 2017:

Completion Percentage: 67.5

Passing yards: 8,042

Touchdowns: 46

Interceptions: 26

Deshaun Watsons' Stats since 2017:

Completion Percentage: 67.8%

Passing yards: 14,539 yards

Touchdowns: 104

Interceptions: 36

When looking for the final deciding factor to why the 49ers need to pursue Watson, the ability to run the football is crucial. Deshaun Watson has rushed for over 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns since 2017. Garoppolo has only rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns since 2017.

Advertisement

#2 NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson gives Kyle Shanahan a bigger playbook

With Deshaun Watsons' ability to run and pass the football, it effectively opens up the playbook more for Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan has an amazing offensive mind and letting him open the playbook more gives the 49ers a better chance at success. Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Washington when Robert Griffin III was a rookie.

Michael Irvin said on @957thegame he believes the 49ers would get to the Super Bowl "each and every year" if they trade for Deshaun Watsonhttps://t.co/dnwu3d7E5T pic.twitter.com/TFMhMn386R — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 12, 2021

Robert Griffin III had his best NFL Season in his rookie year before dealing with injuries. Shanahan had a lot to do with the success RG III had in Washington during his rookie season. Not to mention the remarkable job he did with Matt Ryan in Atlanta. Adding Deshaun Watson would get the wheels turning fast inside Kyle Shanahan's brilliant offensive mind.

#1 NFL Trade Rumors: San Francisco 49ers would jump into the top 5 teams in the NFL

Picture this offensive lineup if the San Francisco 49ers were to acquire Deshaun Watson.

San Francisco 49ers Offensive lineup with Deshaun Watson:

-- QB: Deshaun Watson

-- RB: Raheem Mostert

Advertisement

-- WR: Deebo Samuels, Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne

-- TE: George Kittle

Deshaun Watson comments on #49ers IG page of him wearing a @JoeMontana jersey 👀



Follow the smoke 💨 pic.twitter.com/jfPTw3aPdZ — 𝓣𝓱𝓮𝓢𝓕𝓝𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓻𝓼 (@TheSFNiners) January 15, 2021

This isn't even counting the defensive players that were lost due to injury during the 2020 NFL Season. Which is almost the exact defense that helped them get to a Super Bowl in the 2019-2020 NFL Season. If the 49ers had Deshaun Watson at quarterback against the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Super Bowl they would've been hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when the final whistle sounded.