The Washington Football Team added veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during the 2021 NFL free agency period. Washington also has the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

While head coach Ron Rivera and the team would be tempted to trade up to select a quarterback in 2021, there are three reasons why they should restrain themselves from doing so.

2021 NFL Draft: 3 reasons why the Washington Football Team shouldn't draft a QB

#1 - The team's bad history of trading up to draft a QB

2012 NFL Draft - First Round

The Washington Football Team has not had the best of luck when it comes to trading up for a quarterback. Let's not forget the 2012 NFL draft when Washington traded up for Robert Griffin III. Washington traded up four spots to grab the Baylor quarterback.

Updated from 2012 NFL Draft:



1. Andrew Luck

2. Robert Griffin III

3. Trent Richardson



Two of the top three picks from 2012 Draft have spent time with Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2018

The Los Angeles Rams received three first-round picks and a second-round pick from Washington. With the way Robert Griffin III started his rookie NFL season, it looked like the move was a masterstroke. Unfortunately, Griffin's season ended prematurely due to a knee injury and the QB never bounced back.

Advertisement

#2 - Trey Lance isn't worth trading up for

NDSU QB Trey Lance

Trey Lance is an incredible talent, but is he worth giving up a ton of draft capital to trade up and pick him? There's simply too much risk in making that move.

For starters, the San Francisco 49ers could draft him before Washington gets the chance to make their move. So if Washington trades up and the 49ers pick him, they would lose their primary target.

The second reason is that Washington would be taking a huge gamble drafting a quarterback that has only started one full season. Lance has never faced a difficult situation in his college career.

#3 - Ryan Fitzpatrick can lead them to a division title

Seattle Seahawks v Miami Dolphins

Advertisement

Ryan Fitzpatrick is a crafty veteran who can lead the Washington Football Team to the NFC East title once again. They have the best defense in the division and that alone can carry Washington back to the playoffs.

The signing of veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick minimized the chance of @WashingtonNFL trading up for a first-round QB



But it doesn’t mean they won’t address the position in Rd 2@JoeBanner13 on that & other offseason moves that could impact the draft⬇️https://t.co/pjeHJmVDZO — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 8, 2021

Washington isn't a Super Bowl contender this season and trading up for a young quarterback wouldn't make a big difference. They need more than just a new signal-caller.

Washington is a season or two away from making a run at the Super Bowl and right now a QB like Trey Lance doesn't give them better odds of winning the Lombardi Trophy.