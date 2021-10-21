3 teams that could benefit from signing Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones

Running back Ronald Jones is the odd man out in the Buccaneers' backfield. Leonard Fournette is the lead back, while Gio Bernard is quickly becoming James White 2.0 for Brady as a receiving back. So it's tough to envision where Jones fits in, and the Bucs could shop him around the NFL as the trade deadline looms.

Jones is 24 years old and doesn't have a lot of miles under his legs. Subsequently, he may interest several teams who are trying to improve their running back position. We've seen teams make a trade near the deadline, and suddenly they look re-energized. Jones could be at the center of such a trade. He is a home-run hitter with power and impressive acceleration who can turbocharge an ailing offense.

JustBombsProductions @JBP_Official USC RB Ronald Jones ( @rojo ) Career Highlights #FightOn Jones can take it to the house any time he touches the ball. Once he runs by you, he's gone. Also, good luck trying to tackle him in open spaceFull Video 🎥: youtube.com/watch?v=opRErV… USC RB Ronald Jones (@rojo) Career Highlights #FightOnJones can take it to the house any time he touches the ball. Once he runs by you, he's gone. Also, good luck trying to tackle him in open spaceFull Video 🎥: youtube.com/watch?v=opRErV… https://t.co/mbzYsCEdIB

NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Teams That Could Sign Ronald Jones

1 - Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are 5-1 despite suffering a slew of injuries to their running-backs. The lack of a running game hasn't clipped the Ravens' wings, as star quarterback Lamar Jackson has stepped up in a passing capacity. Nevertheless, the Ravens' core identity is running the ball, and incumbent running back Ty'Son Williams isn't doing enough. Ronald Jones is a heavy runner with slashing speed and the physicality that the Ravens covet. It could make an already potent offense even more dangerous.

Field Yates @FieldYates Ravens RB Ty'Son Williams is Inactive today against the Broncos. Ravens RB Ty'Son Williams is Inactive today against the Broncos.

2 - San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers lost their star running back Raheem Mostert to injury in Week 1. They then lost Elijah Mitchell in Week 2. The Niners are struggling to keep pace with the Rams and the Cardinals, who are setting a blistering pace in the NFC West. Kyle Shanahan's teams love to run the ball, and Jones' dual skill-set makes him an ideal fit for the 49ers. Furthermore, Jones is an admirable blocker in the passing game, which is a vital ingredient for all offenses.

3 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks' season is on life support as injuries threaten to end their 2021 campaign. Russell Wilson is out hurt, and Chris Carson's injury woes continue to impact the running back room. The Seahawks' season needs new life to re-energize, and star running back Jones could charge the offense. Pete Carroll wants his teams to establish the run to set up a challenging play-action passing game. With Geno Smith under center for the foreseeable time, the Seahawks need help from skill positions to save the season.

