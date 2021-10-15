NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that can afford Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns are off to a solid start to the 2021 season , holding a 3-2 record through the first five weeks. However, Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't been a big part of their success.

The Browns have pushed their way toward the trajectory of competing for the playoffs behind their balanced roster. The defense has shown some marked improvement since last season after a litany of signings and additions on that side of the ball over the offseason.

Meanwhile, the offense remains anchored with the running game leading the charge. The combination of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt continues to push the team forward with some strong and stable play.

However, quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn’t had the most powerful start to the year as his production has taken a backseat to the Browns’ rushing attack. He’s coming off his best performance of the year with 305 passing yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but the passing game hasn’t been a huge factor. Key to this is star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. struggling to find his footing as a prominent offensive factor.

3 teams well-suited to acquire Odell Beckham Jr.

The 28-year-old wide receiver has dealt with injuries and his production has dwindled drastically, largely due to Mayfield’s lack of consistency in passing the ball. He’s played in only three games where he’s recorded nine catches for 124 yards and zero touchdowns.

These circumstances have led to the gossip that the Browns may be looking to move Beckham Jr. before this year’s trade deadline. He’s currently in the third year of his five-year, $90 million deal that holds no dead cap hit in each of the last two years.

With all those factors at play, here are three teams that can afford Beckham Jr:

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have cooled off since their blazing start to the 2021 season, but the team is still in a strong position to make a push toward the playoffs. Adding Beckham Jr. would give Las Vegas a bonafide star No.1 passing game option that their young receiving core can play around. He could garner an immediate connection with quarterback Derek Carr and form a dynamic passing game duo alongside star tight end Darren Waller.

#2 - Green Bay Packers

The Packers have been notorious for not making massive moves before the trade deadline. But this season is different as there lies significant uncertainty around star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future beyond the 2021 season. Adding a star wideout to partner with Davante Adams would be a game-changing move that could elevate the franchise into greater Super Bowl contention.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers’ potential emergence into the picture stems directly from JuJu Smith-Schuster’s recent season-ending shoulder injury. There is a significant need to add another proven passing game threat for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to throw to and Beckham Jr. more than fits the bill. His pairing alongside Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson could make for a highly formidable trio.

