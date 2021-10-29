3 Trade destinations for WR Brandin Cooks

The Houston Texans moved running back Mark Ingram before Tuesday's trade deadline, but another player not named Deshaun Watson could be traded next: Brandin Cooks.
Brandin Cooks has 45 catches for 502 yards and a touchdown so far this season. He's on pace to have around 90 catches and 1175 yards in 2021, but the Houston Texans are selling, not buying. It also doesn't help that Cooks was very vocal and against the Mark Ingram trade.
Players with trade value are worth more to Houston in a deal than on the roster. Teams interested in Cooks would likely have to part ways with nothing more than a third or fourth-round pick. A handful of teams in the NFL would be interested in Brandin Cooks' services at that price.
But which landing spot would be the best for the wide receiver?
Three trade destinations for WR Brandin Cooks
#1 - Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are the only team being named tied to a Brandin Cooks trade right now. The Chiefs find themselves at the bottom of the AFC West and could use a boost before the trade deadline.
Brandin Cooks has had 1,000-yard seasons with four different teams and Kansas City could be fifth. Outside of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, there aren't any other reliable and consistent receivers on the Chiefs' roster.
Cooks might not be able to salvage the 2021 season but could be a great addition for 2022. He's due $1.5 million this year and $15 million in 2022, but the Chiefs could re-work a deal after a trade.
#2 - Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans will be on board with their team trading for Brandin Cooks. But are the Lions interested? They should be. Even if Detroit had Tyrell Williams and Quintez Cephus healthy, the Lions still need a top receiver.
Brandin Cooks could come in and be a cornerstone for the team for several years. Jared Goff and Cooks played together for the LA Rams during their Super Bowl run and won't need much time to find their chemistry again.
#3 - Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts could use another offensive playmaker to help Carson Wentz thrive. Carson Wentz seems to be playing much better under Frank Reich. He currently has an 11-1 TD-INT ratio. However, the players around Wentz aren't quite up to the mark.
Brandin Cooks would pair well with Michael Pittman Jr. The Colts can add a third receiver from the draft, which would turn them into contenders to win the AFC South in 2022.