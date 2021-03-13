NFL Trade Rumors: 3 trades that would improve the Saints' defense

The New Orleans Saints are entering a crucial offseason, particularly when it comes to their defense. In recent weeks, fans have seen the Saints cut the likes of starting players Janoris Jenkins and Kwon Alexander from the roster.

With the Saints unable to afford franchise tagging both Trey Hendrickson and Marcus Williams, Hendrickson (12.5 sacks, tied for second in the NFL) is also set to exit the team.

Likewise, defensive lineman Malcolm Brown is another player who seems likely to hit the open market.

With very limited cap room available to maneuver the market, making trades is a bit of a moot point down in the Bayou, so the three trades mentioned in this article are purely speculative.

Still, let's take a look at three trades that would improve the Saints' defense in time for the 2021 season.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (Ravens) would be the Saints' dream trade

Diving straight into the fantasy realm, the Saints' secondary has been a problematic group for a few years now. If coach Sean Payton truly hopes to get back to the Super Bowl, then acquiring a player of Marlon Humphrey's caliber would be just the ticket.

Humphrey was an absolute force for the Baltimore Ravens last season, as he more than held his own on the outside. He played his best football in the slot position, and overall, he received the fifth-best ranked coverage grade via PFF for his performances.

Unfortunately for "Who Dat" nation, Humphrey recently penned a new four-year, $61 million contract to stay in Baltimore, so the chances of him leaving are slim. Plus, as previously mentioned, the Saints are strapped for cash right now.

Still, Humphrey would absolutely improve the Saints' defense if the team is willing to perhaps send a player of Michael Thomas's caliber in the opposite direction. The Ravens desperately need a genuine tier-one wide receiver, so it's easy to see how this trade could happen.

That being said, few Saints fans would want to see Thomas leave the Big Easy, so the Saints might be better off focusing their attention on affordable options in free agency. There, Xavier Rhodes (Colts), Richard Sherman (49ers), J.C. Jackson (Patriots) and Jason Verrett (49ers) are just a few of the names that could improve the Saints' secondary.

Linebacker Devin White (Buccaneers) would be the best possible replacement for Kwon Alexander

Alex Anzalone is likely to move on during free agency, and the aforementioned Kwon Alexander has already departed New Orleans. As a result, the Saints having a glaring need for a new interior linebacker.

In this regard, the Buccaneers' Devin White would be the best possible option. White was a key component in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' success story last season, as he registered nine sacks and 97 solo tackles (3rd in the NFL) from the ILB slot.

White was also a phenomenal performer throughout the Buccaneers' playoff run, and he particularly shined in the eventual champions' game against the Saints. This outstanding performance could inspire New Orleans to target White in a trade.

Even if the Buccaneers opt to listen to offers, trading for White would be quite expensive. He's one of the best ILBs in the NFL, so it's unlikely the Buccaneers would accept less than a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick for him.

But his current contract will only see him take home a base salary of $850,000 in 2021. Though he'll make $8 million overall, there could be room for someone to trade for White. The Buccaneers just re-signed star LB Lavonte David to a new deal, so in theory, White could be expendable.

Still, the Titans' Jayon Brown is probably the best available linebacker in free agency this year. On paper, the strongest possible play for the Saints would be to tie Anzalone down for another year or two.

The University of Florida product finally showed signs of his true ability last year after a few injury-ridden seasons. It would be a shame to see him leave New Orleans right when he's seemingly entering his prime.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman (Chicago Bears) would fix the Saints' defensive line

Eddie Goldman opted to sit out the 2020 season due to COVID-19, but the Florida State product has proven himself to be one of the elite nose tackles in the NFL.

With the Saints set to release Malcolm Brown in the coming days, the team will need a new nose tackle. Assuming he doesn't miss a step after his lengthy absence, the returning Goldman would be a huge upgrade.

Goldman only stands to earn a $4.75 million base salary in 2021, so he's an affordable option for most teams in the NFL.

If the Saints acquire Goldman, they would probably have to rework his contract at some point, as his base salary is set to double in 2022. Still, the Saints could surely use a nose tackle as impressive as Goldman to bolster the defensive line.

What do you think of these predictions? Sound off in the comments below.