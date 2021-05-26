NFL Trade Rumors: 3 trades that could take the Los Angeles Chargers to the playoffs in 2021

The Los Angeles Chargers are building their offense around franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. Entering the 2021 offseason, the franchise wanted to surround Herbert with as much talent as they could. Los Angeles has made massive improvements to its offense this offseason.

During the 2021 NFL draft, the Chargers landed Rashawn Slater out of Northwestern. The Chargers added former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Matt Feiler and former Detroit Lions offensive guard Oday Aboushi. All three additions will improve the Chargers' offensive line in 2021.

NFL Trade Rumors: 3 offensive players that can help the Los Angeles Chargers make a playoff run in 2021

Los Angeles should now look to add two wide receivers and a tight end to give Justin Herbert more weapons. Here are three players that will help the Chargers make the playoffs in 2021.

#1 - Julio Jones

Seattle Seahawks v Atlanta Falcons

Julio Jones has been the top target for many NFL teams this offseason. The Los Angeles Chargers need another wide receiver to play alongside Keenan Allen. Adding Julio Jones will free up Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

The Chargers offense with Julio would be so much fun to watch...



QB: Justin Herbert

WR: Keenan Allen, Julio Jones, Mike Williams

RB: Austin Ekeler



(📸 via @ChargerSwap) pic.twitter.com/wEZAUZUklc — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 25, 2021

Justin Herbert will have two Pro Bowl-calibre wide receivers in Julio Jones and Keenan Allen. Both receivers can easily catch for over 1,000 receiving yards. Adding Julio Jones will make life easier for Justin Herbert in 2021.

#2 - Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns v New York Jets

O'Dell Beckham Jr. is returning from an ACL injury in 2021. The Cleveland Browns have shown that they can do well without the star wide receiver.

A team like the Los Angeles Chargers needs OBJ more than the Browns. His explosive speed and incredible ability to gain yards after catch can bring the best out of Justin Herbert.

The Chargers need a receiver like OBJ, who is an amazing deep-ball threat and can also throw the ball in trick plays.

#3 - Zach Ertz

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

The Los Angeles Chargers recently signed veteran tight end Jared Cook. Zach Ertz should still be on the Chargers' radar. The Eagles have given Ertz permission to pursue a trade to another team.

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #Chargers were a possible trade partner for #Eagles TE Zach Ertz, but they just agreed to terms with TE Jared Cook, as the 34-year-old gets $6M on a 1-year deal. pic.twitter.com/IEkb7eI5S8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

Zach Ertz has been linked with a reunion with former teammate Carson Wentz in Indianapolis. But Justin Herbert is the better choice for Ertz. The Chargers could join the New England Patriots in having two talented tight ends this season.

It'll be interesting to see if the Los Angeles Chargers can add Zach Ertz before the 2021 season.