NFL Trade Rumors: 5 high-profile free agents who will find a new team in 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason is right around the corner. This year's free agent class is loaded with talent and includes several high-profile players that could be playing for new teams next season. Here are five big names that are most likely to switch teams prior to the 2022 NFL season.

#1 - Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston was solid for the New Orleans Saints during the 2021 season prior to his season-ending knee injury. He recorded a 5-2 record while throwing 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions. The Saints have the worst salary cap situation of any team this offseason, so it's unlikely they will be able to afford to sign Winston to a new contract and keep him in New Orleans.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II

Allen Robinson II's time with the Chicago Bears has likely come to an end. He played the 2021 season on the franchise tag, so it's unlikely that the Bears would place the tag on him again this offseason because of the financial burden. The two sides have been unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension for a couple of years now, so Robinson will likely seek a new team in 2022.

