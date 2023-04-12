NFL Trade Rumors: Adam Schefter provides massive update on Aaron Rodgers’ Jets trade

It appears that Aaron Rodgers' time with the Green Bay Packers is coming to an end during the 2023 NFL offseason. All reports indicate that he's almost definitely going to be traded to the New York Jets at some point prior to the start of the 2023 NFL season. It seems like it's much a matter of when it officially happens, as opposed to if it happens.

While a trade to the Jets is the most likely outcome for Aaron Rodgers this year, the fact that it hasn't happened yet could be a bit of a cause for concern. The trade has been rumored to be close for several weeks now, but the Packers and Jets have yet to pull the trigger on a deal.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter recently appeared on an episode of "NFL Live" to give a crucial update on the situation ahead of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft:

“My understanding is that there hasn't been a whole lot of conversation, if any, over the last couple of weeks going back to the owners meetings. And so both sides now appear to be dug in and we'll see whether or not anything changes as we head up to the draft."

"What is interesting is that if the two sides, amazingly enough, figure out a deal by the time the draft comes, then the Jets go ahead and make their picks at 13,42 and 43, I think are the numbers, and Aaron Rodgers then has a decision to make about whether or not to show up for the mandatory minicamp in May.

"Do the Packers want him there when he is scheduled to count about $60 million? Do you want to risk him showing up and getting hurt? Or do the two sides want to come together and get something done before the draft, so Green Bay can go ahead and use the picks?”

It sounds like the Packers and Jets are at a bit of a stalemate when it comes to proper compensation in a trade for Aaron Rodgers. The 2023 NFL draft is just a couple of weeks away at this point, so it's possible their negotiations will heat up again in the coming days.

Who will be the Jets QB in 2023 if Aaron Rodgers trade falls apart?

Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers

The Jets have made it clear since the beginning of the 2023 NFL offseason that they are aggressively seeking a veteran upgrade to their quarterback position. They will be in a difficult spot if their potential deal for Aaron Rodgers falls through. While legitimate options in free agency have already been signed with other teams, the trade market is limited.

Lamar Jackson and Ryan Tannehill are two potential options that make sense as alternate plans. While neither of them is at Rodgers' level, they still accomplish the Jets' goal of upgrading. It would be a major problem to turn back to Zach Wilson at this point, considering how insistent they've been to pivot for the 2023 NFL season.

