NFL Trade Rumors: Chicago Bears are shopping WR Anthony Miller

ESPN's Adam Schefter announced that the Chicago Bears are in deep talks with NFL teams about wide receiver Anthony Miller. Miller is entering the final year of his rookie contract during the 2021-2022 NFL season. The Chicago Bears are expected to receive a lot of interest for their slot wide receiver.

A number of NFL franchises are looking to add talent to their wide receiver position. Anthony Miller is a speedy slot wide receiver who is a threat down the field. Three NFL teams stand out the most when it comes to potential trade destinations for Anthony Miller.

Bears Discussing Trades With Teams For WR Anthony Miller https://t.co/z9PrBOUVkI pic.twitter.com/err4SYOG7I — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 16, 2021

Let's take a look at the three NFL teams that lead the race to land Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller.

1) NFL Trade Rumors: Kansas City Chiefs trade for Anthony Miller

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are a contending team that could use Anthony Miller. Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL at extending plays and throwing the ball down the field. Anthony Miller will give Mahomes another speedster wide receiver to launch the football at down the field.

Kansas City may be the best fit for Anthony Miller. The Chiefs have Travis Kelce, the best tight end in the NFL. They also have Tyreek Hill, who draws a lot of attention from defenses. If Anthony Miller is traded to the Chiefs, he will constantly get open looks as Hill and Kelce keep opposition defenses occupied.

2) NFL Trade Rumors: Jacksonville Jaguars trade for Anthony Miller

Future Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been making moves this offseason. They recently added former Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. Urban Meyer to the roster. The Jaguars are now looking to build a solid receiving group for their future franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Anthony Miller will give Lawrence a reliable slot wide receiver to look for down the field. If the Jaguars do land Anthony Miller, he will join a receiving group that consists of Marvin Jones Jr, D.J. Chark Jr, and Phillip Dorsett II. Jacksonville has the opportunity to have a good group of wide receivers in 2021.

3) NFL Trade Rumors: New England Patriots trade for Anthony Miller

New England Patriots QB Cam Newton

The New England Patriots have been making a lot of moves during the 2021 NFL offseason. New England has already added Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne. Anthony Miller could be the next addition to the New England Patriots.

"Success isn't all about talent. It's about being dependable, consistent, coachable, and knowing what you need to do to improve." (Bill Belichick, New England Patriots coach) pic.twitter.com/azZOucMUm2 — Jamy Bechler (@CoachBechler) March 16, 2021

Bill Belichick has claimed that New England wants to add as many weapons as possible to support Cam Newton. The Patriots have already upgraded at tight end and wide receiver. Anthony Miller will potentially give the Patriots a big boost at the wide receiver position in 2021.