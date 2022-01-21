NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson refused to speak with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross over move

It's been more than a full year since Deshaun Watson's last NFL pass and the quarterback is no closer to finding a new home. However, one team has been cut from his list of preferred destinations.

The Miami Dolphins, according to the Athletic via The Spun, attempted to get on the phone with the quarterback.

However, the quarterback allegedly refused to take the call and thus left owner Stephen Ross hanging.

“The reality is Ross also wanted Watson to be a Dolphin,” Howe wrote. “Ross tried to set up a phone call with Watson the night before the Nov. 2 trade deadline this season to see if the quarterback would resolve his legal situation to facilitate a trade. Watson wasn’t prepared to settle and refused to speak to Ross.”

The owner was hoping he could convince the Texans' quarterback to settle his legal dispute out of court to allow a trade to take place. However, the quarterback didn't bite.

The quarterback is civally on the hook, but the quarterback likely will not be able to settle out of court completely. In addition to civil charges, many expect him to be on the hook for criminal charges over sexual assault allegations before all of this is over.

There appears to be no quick escape from his legal situation.

NFL Trade Rumors: Where will Deshaun Watson land?

With the Dolphins almost guaranteed to be out of the question, where could Watson find himself in 2022? One year later, options have shifted.

The Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers are all teams in desperate need at the quarterback position.

Of course, things could change between now and when he becomes available. But looking ahead, these are the most quarterback-deficient teams that could be the most willing to fork over what the Texans want for him.

According to Jeff Howe, the Texans are requesting three first-round draft picks. Other teams could need a quarterback, but could balk at the price tag.

These teams could be looking for a quick fix after years of pain.

Ian O'Connor @Ian_OConnor Asking around & I'm having trouble finding someone who thinks John Mara would go for Deshaun Watson. My guess is if Brian Flores ends up coaching the Giants, it will be with Daniel Jones or someone not named Deshaun Watson playing QB...unless Flores makes a helluva sales pitch Asking around & I'm having trouble finding someone who thinks John Mara would go for Deshaun Watson. My guess is if Brian Flores ends up coaching the Giants, it will be with Daniel Jones or someone not named Deshaun Watson playing QB...unless Flores makes a helluva sales pitch

The Steelers have lived through a season with Mason Rudolph and may be willing to take extra steps to dodge another season with him as a starter. The Broncos, Giants, and Lions have been struggling to win for a long time and eventually, no price becomes too steep.

Additionally, their draft picks are inherently more valuable than other teams since they are often top picks, giving them an edge.

At the end of the day, Watson may have some say in where he goes, but he's a quarterback who hasn't played in a year. The Texans will have the final say.

Where will the quarterback end up? Stay tuned to find out.

