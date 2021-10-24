Marlon Mack to the 49ers: Does the trade make sense for San Francisco? 

In March, the Indianapolis Colts re-signed running back Marlon Mack to a one-year contract after he missed but one game in 2020 due to injury.

But the running back, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2019 and was the team's leading back, has been sidelined this year due to the emergence of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. So, late last month, Mack and the Colts mutually agreed to seek a trade for the 25-year-old.

At the time, the San Francisco 49ers were a logical destination for Mack. Their starting running back Raheem Mostert suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. His replacement, rookie Elijah Mitchell, delivered an explosive performance in Mostert's absence but then suffered a shoulder injury.

Fellow rookie third-round pick Trey Sermon has struggled to convince head coach Kyle Shanahan that he could be the starting running back, even with the 49ers having next to no players at the position. JaMycal Hasty was dealing with a high-ankle sprain while Jeff Wilson was on the PUP list.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson #Panthers, I'm told the #Chiefs #49ers &/t #Saints are among teams that made preliminary inquiries for #Colts RB Marlon Mack over the last few weeks. Any teams potentially dealing for Mack would acquire his 2021 base salary of $1M fully guaranteed (prorated), per league source. I'm told the #Chiefs, #Panthers, #49ers &/t #Saints are among teams that made preliminary inquiries for #Colts RB Marlon Mack over the last few weeks. Any teams potentially dealing for Mack would acquire his 2021 base salary of $1M fully guaranteed (prorated), per league source.

A month later, the 49ers' situation is entirely different. Hasty is back in the lineup. Mitchell returned as the starter, and Sermon showed Shanahan he could serve as the emergency running back. Plus, Wilson should return in a few weeks.

NFL Trade Rumors: Does trading for Mack make sense for the 49ers now?

49ers on NBCS @NBCS49ers bit.ly/3E30q07 “I know I can be better and I will be better."What makes 49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell sick to his stomach when watching film (via @MaioccoNBCS “I know I can be better and I will be better."What makes 49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell sick to his stomach when watching film (via @MaioccoNBCS) bit.ly/3E30q07 https://t.co/59yArMdohQ

Trading for a running back after you've just drafted two would be an indictment of how you feel about your current rookies. The 49ers likely reached out to feel for Mack's market when they were down to Sermon and Jacques Patrick. But nothing came from it.

And if the 49ers and Colts did not reach a deal when the 49ers needed a running back the most, it is implausible that they would trade for Mack right now.

After all, if the 49ers were to acquire Mack in a trade, they would be on the hook for his fully guaranteed salary of $1 million, which makes no sense considering that after this season, the running back will be an unrestricted free agent and would cost next to nothing for the 49ers to sign him.

A month ago, Mack and the 49ers were a perfect match when the running back wanted a place to play, and the team needed someone to take the pitch. Now, Mack still wants to play, but the 49ers have others to take the pitch.

