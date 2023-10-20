NFL Trade Rumors: Ex-NFL WR cites ‘source’ on Davante Adams to Cowboys speculation

The NFL is always full of rumors and speculation when it comes to players being traded at this point of the season. One such example is that of Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams, as many speculate that the 30-year-old could be on the move this season.

An initial post on Twitter (X) stated that Adams wants to be traded to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the deadline. A fan asked former Cowboys star Dez Bryant if this report was true.

Bryant responded to the fan with this answer:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My sources said too expensive!"

Expand Tweet

The rumors came after the six-time Pro Bowler spoke to the media about his role on the Las Vegas Raiders and its offense:

"I'm a human being and I have extremely high standards for myself in this offense. I'm sure people are thinking, 'They won the game, why is there an issue?' I mean, you see why it's an issue.

"Y'all should know who I am, know what I'm about at this point ... when you're a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses -- it's greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game."

Davante Adams concluded by saying:

"That's my purpose for being here. I'm not here just to hang out; I came here to win and to do it the right way."

The NFL star hasn't publicly asked to be traded, despite the rumors surrounding his status.

Adams was traded by the Green Bay Packers last March to the Raiders and given a five-year, $140 million extension.

When is the NFL Trade Deadline?

This season's NFL trade deadline falls on Halloween (Oct 31), which seems appropriate. Teams will be looking to avoid tricks and find some treats to add to their roster for a playoff push.

The question for the Raiders is do they move on from Davante Adams given the aforementioned contract extension they gave him?

We'll see if Adams will be in a Dallas Cowboys uniform or another uniform following the trade deadline.