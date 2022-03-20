NFL Trade Rumors: Insider names the team primed to sign Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the most prominent names still available in the quarterback market. The 30-year-old is on the trade block, but hasn't seen a trade market materialize for him the way he and the San Francisco 49ers expected.

ESPN insider Dan Graziano gave his best guess as to where Garoppolo will end up in an ESPN+ exclusive article Friday. He believes the signal-caller is bound to play for the Carolina Panthers in 2022. Graziano wrote:

"I think Carolina is Jimmy Garoppolo's landing spot. No team came into the offseason more motivated to do something at quarterback than the Panthers, and so far they have been shut out. Darnold is still there and can start for them if Garoppolo's shoulder surgery delays his availability for the start of the regular season. I think Carolina can and will offer the Niners a worthwhile package in a trade."

The Panthers make sense as a landing spot for Jimmy Garoppolo. Matt Rhule is entering a make-or-break year as head coach. Sam Darnold won't be enough to save his job throughout a 17-game season.

That said, Garoppolo's recent shoulder surgery complicates his trade market. That explains why he hasn't been traded for yet. Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer supported that theory in his Sunday column.

Jonathan M Alexander @jonmalexander



But there’s still more to be done. A look at what’s next. Analysis: The Panthers are having a good offseason, re-signing Donte Jackson, extending DJ Moore and signing potential starters.But there’s still more to be done. A look at what’s next. charlotteobserver.com/sports/nfl/car… Analysis: The Panthers are having a good offseason, re-signing Donte Jackson, extending DJ Moore and signing potential starters. But there’s still more to be done. A look at what’s next. charlotteobserver.com/sports/nfl/car…

Jimmy Garoppolo would give the Panthers a winner at quarterback

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo gets a lot of flack from fans for not being an above-average quarterback. When he throws interceptions, they often come at the worst of times. Many dismiss his win percentage because he's played on good teams his entire career.

Regardless of where you stand on the debate, the fact that Garoppolo has won 70 percent of his career starts isn't something to completely ignore. He's accurate and will manage the game well.

Admittedly, the 49ers roster has been one of the league's best on-paper since the Kyle Shanahan era began. But Garoppolo was the starter on a Super Bowl participating team and came very close to appearing in another one last year.

NFL Numbers @nflnumber

Record: 33-14

Comp: 67.7 %

Yards: 11,852

TD: 71

Int: 38 If a team trades for #49ers Jimmy Garoppolo this is the production they will get:Record: 33-14Comp: 67.7 %Yards: 11,852TD: 71Int: 38 If a team trades for #49ers Jimmy Garoppolo this is the production they will get:Record: 33-14 Comp: 67.7 %Yards: 11,852TD: 71 Int: 38 https://t.co/bNOutWJ66l

The Panthers have made the playoffs just once in the last six seasons. The team isn't devoid of talent, but they haven't had a reliable quarterback in Rhule's tenure.

Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore are studs when healthy, and Garoppolo would thrive playing alongside them. That is assuming McCaffrey isn't traded amidst trade rumors.

Even if Garoppolo doesn't prove to be a long-term solution, his presence would be enough for the Panthers to win more games in 2022.

Considering next season is all about whether Rhule should stay or go, the front office should exhaust their options in making this trade happen.

Edited by Adam Dickson