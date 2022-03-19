3 QBs Panthers should trade for as they miss out on Deshaun Watson 

With Deshaun Watson traded to the Cleveland Browns, the Carolina Panthers must look elsewhere to fill their quarterback needs. The sentimental return of Cam Newton did not work out and neither did the experiment with Sam Darnold. The current quarterback class available in the draft has not gotten much love. While they could pick someone like Andy Dalton from free agency, they would be better served going for quarterbacks who are still with teams and make a trade.

#1 - Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Right now, the top quarterback who is available for nearly every team in need is Jimmy Garoppolo. He might not be as much of an elite thrower or atheltic passer as Deshaun Watson is, but he is a proven winner. He has taken the San Francisco 49ers to two NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl. For the Panthers, who simply need to get back to their winning ways before anything else, Jimmy Garoppolo is a sound option.

#2 - Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield's time is as good as up with the Cleveland Browns after they traded for Deshaun Watson. Lest we forget, in all the Deshaun Watson mania, that Baker Mayfield led the Cleveland Browns out of the doldrums and back into the postseason after perennial losing seasons.

He played with a torn labrum last year but still kept the team in the hunt for the playoffs until the final stages. He will be returning after surgery and might be the right person to revitalize a flagging Panthers team.

#3 - Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Now this is the least likely of all trades to happen, but among the talk of Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson moving, people might have missed out on the Giants signing Tyrod Taylor. Tyrod Taylor is a former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl winner who has been hampered by injuries of late. While the Giants will be loathe to lose Daniel Jones, they might just decide to roll with Tyrod Taylor if the bounty they receive for Daniel Jones is right.

For the Panthers as well, Daniel Jones provides a young quarterback who can be with the franchise for a long time. He was MVP in three college Bowl games, and his propensity to fumble has decreased each season he has been here. Now entering the final year of his rookie contract, he could decide to start afresh elsewhere.

