NFL Trade Rumors: Jets make decision on $7,000,000 Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook was acquired by the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 NFL season via trade with the Minnesota Vikings. The four-time Pro Bowl running back has a $7-million contract. He has been one of the most consistently productive running backs in the league over the past four years and was expected to be a major part of the Jets' offense this season.

Things haven't worked out for Cook in New York, as he averages fewer than three yards per carry. The Jets are now apparently focused on featuring Breece Hall as much as possible in their game plan, decreasing Cook's usage each week. This has resulted in Cook being a potential trade candidate ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Jets are accepting offers on Cook after making him available on the trade block. This means he could play for a new team within the next few weeks, potentially in a situation where he could earn a larger workload than in New York. The franchise will have until the October 31 trade deadline to make a final decision.

Dalvin Cook landing spots: Where could Jets RB land ahead of NFL trade deadline?

#1. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns suffered a devastating loss when superstar running back Nick Chubb went down with a season-ending injury. While they signed Kareem Hunt to join Jerome Ford, their run-heavy offensive scheme would likely benefit from a back like Dalvin Cook.

With quarterback Deshaun Watson missing each of the past two games with an injury, Cook could help them lean on their ground attack. Their offense has totaled just 22 points in Watson's absence, so the veteran back could be the spark they need.

#2. Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams is having a breakout season for the Los Angeles Rams this year, mainly after they traded away Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings. Williams is ruled out for Week 7 with an injury and backup Ronnie Rivers is expected to miss extended time with a Grade 3 PCL sprain in his knee.

Multiple injuries in their backfield could potentially make the Rams interested in acquiring Cook at the right price. Even when Williams eventually returns, the two could theoretically work in tandem, giving their running backs some much-needed depth.

#3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently at the top of the standings for the NFC South divisional title race entering Week 7. Baker Mayfield is enjoying a bounce-back season in his first year with his new team, but he and the Buccaneers would benefit from improving their ground game.

Rachaad White is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry this year and hasn't rushed for more than 75 yards in a single game. While he has thrived as a receiver out of the backfield, a more reliable rushing attack could take the Buccaneers to the next level. Dalvin Cook could potentially help them do so.