NFL Trade Rumors: Kareem Jackson, former teammate of Deshaun Watson, leaks that Texans QB wants to join the Broncos

The Deshaun Watson trade rumors had been relatively quiet until Wednesday. Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson, a former teammate of Deshaun Watson, went on Aqib Talib's podcast "Catchin Fades." Over there, he talked about his friendship with Deshaun Watson.

Kareem Jackson told Aqib Talib that he has spoken with Deshaun Watson over the last few weeks. The former Houston Texans cornerback told Aqib Talib that Watson wants to play in Denver.

Deshaun Watson says he wants to be a Denver Bronco, according to Kareem Jackson@ReemBoi25 joined @AqibTalib21 on today's episode of Catchin’ Fades with the latest pic.twitter.com/H4DYnH6eWq — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 9, 2021

Deshaun Watson didn't report to the Houston Texans voluntary OTAs. The Houston Texans did Watson a massive favor by canceling their mandatory minicamp. The cancelation means that the Texans have saved Deshaun Watson $95,877 in fines that he could've received for sitting out.

The Denver Broncos currently have two MVP caliber quarterbacks who want to play for their team in 2021. Denver now has a decision to make: Do they want Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson?

Will the Denver Broncos pursue Deshaun Watson?

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Denver Broncos have a tough decision to make when it comes to their quarterback in 2021. Denver will have to decide whether they want to pursue Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson. The easier route for the Denver Broncos would be to get Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Denver needs to walk away from the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers to pursue Deshaun Watson. The Packers are going to hold on to Rodgers until he cracks down and joins the team. Houston has a problem with their quarterback Deshaun Watson.

With the lawsuit still pending, the Houston Texans can remove Watson and receive something good in return from the Broncos. The Texans canceled their mandatory minicamp because head coach David Culley felt they had accomplished everything. This reasoning could be another way to show Deshaun that they want him with the team.

The Texans saved their franchise quarterback $95,877 in fines. NFL teams do not do this on an everyday basis. David Culley's reasoning as to why they canceled the mandatory minicamp seems far-fetched because the Houston Texans franchise has the most work that needs to be done this off-season.

It's hard to believe that the Texans have their quarterback situation figured out during OTAs. The Texans are throwing all their cards on the table in hopes of gaining Deshaun Watson's trust again.

It'll be interesting to see how this all plays out in the end. Will Kareem Jackson's comments land Watson in Denver, or did the Texans do enough by saving Watson from facing hefty fines? This question will be answered before the Texans report to training camp on July 27th.

