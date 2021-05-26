Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman weigh in on allegations against Deshaun Watson

On a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, hosts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman weighed in on the Deshaun Watson situation.

Watson has been accused by 22 different women of sexual assault. The Houston Texans star quarterback recently broke his social media silence of over two months and posted various videos of him working out.

Deshaun Watson is working out. He posts on social media (IG story) for the first time since March 16 - the evening he released his statement that he was aware of a lawsuit & he looked forward to clearing his name. #NFL #Texans pic.twitter.com/RmZv2deRHn — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) May 19, 2021

Max Kellerman believes Watson needs to address the allegations instead of posting workout videos of himself.

"When there are 22 different women making similar claims, then in the court of public opinion that's what we are interested in hearing addressed, not the football of it," Kellerman said. "I find it hard to believe he's going to be able to get out on the field if he doesn't address that."

The normally animated Stephen A. Smith took a somber tone when speaking about the Texans quarterback’s situation.

“Where there’s smoke there’s fire, you got 22 women accusing you of similar heinous acts, there’s no question that it’s something that needs to be investigated," Smith said. "To put out a workout video right now, I don’t think that was smart, it gives the impression you are not concerned.”

Smith went on to say NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has the power to suspend Deshaun Watson without any charges being proved, simply due to the sheer number of accusations.

Moderator Molly Qerim Rose summed up the two hosts’ thoughts when she wrapped the segment up simply by saying:

“It feels tone deaf.”

Deshaun Watson's NFL future is up in the air

Before the accusations came to light, Deshaun Watson had demanded a trade from the Texans. The star quarterback reportedly told Houston’s new head coach Dave Culley that he’d never play for the franchise again.

Houston signed veteran QB Tyrod Taylor and drafted rookie Stanford play-caller Davis Mills in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft as insurance for Watson.

It now looks inevitable that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will get involved and that Deshaun Watson will not play at all in 2021.